Ceramic Tiles Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Global Ceramic Tiles Market valued approximately USD 106 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Factors such as rapid construction and urbanization in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and other developing regions such as China, India, Brazil and Turkey are likely to spur the growth in the market. It is also anticipated that over the coming years, ceramic tiles will gain more aesthetical consciousness from the consumers prospective which will up thrust the market over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Floor Tile

Wall tiles

Others

Application:

Commercial

Residential

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Mohawk Industries, Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Porcelanosa Grupo, Siam Cement Group, Lamosa Grupo, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Crossville Inc. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Ceramic Tiles Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3103616-global-ceramic-tiles-market-size-study-by-product

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Ceramic Tiles Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. RAK Ceramics

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Mohawk Industries

8.3.3. Ceramica Saloni

8.3.4. China Ceramics

8.3.5. Kajaria Ceramics

8.3.6. Porcelanosa Grupo

8.3.7. Siam Cement Group

8.3.8. Lamosa Grupo

8.3.9. Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics

8.3.10. Crossville Inc.

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3103616-global-ceramic-tiles-market-size-study-by-product