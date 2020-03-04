Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market Global Industry Analysis 2017 – 2022

This report, from , studies the ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) market in aircraft engines over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision-making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines: Highlights

The airlines’ dire need for fuel-efficient aircraft shows no signs of abating. As pressure for fuel-efficient aircraft continues to mount, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) evolve, as they battle metals for high-pressure and low-pressure applications in aircraft engines. CMCs are as tough as metals, are just one-third the weight of nickel alloys and can operate at 1,300° Celsius. Ability to withstand extreme temperatures require less cooling air to be diverted from the thrust. As a result of that, engines run at higher thrust. Additionally, engines run hotter, combusting fuel more completely, reducing fuel consumption, and emitting fewer pollutants.

Try Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584196-global-cera…

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines

The global ceramic matrix composites market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the aviation industry. The global ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines is projected to reach US$ 393.2 million in 2022, driven by the development of CMC applications in the best-selling aircraft or their variants owing to their intrinsic advantages, such as temperatures resistance up to 260°C higher than Nickel alloys at just one-third weight. There would be a continuous replacement of nickel alloys with CMCs in both low-pressure and high-pressure engine zones during the forecast period. Increasing aircraft deliveries and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft would further propel the demand for CMCs in aircraft engines.

The global ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines is segmented based on aircraft type as commercial aircraft, business jet, military aircraft, and helicopter. Commercial aircraft is forecasted to be the largest segment of CMCs market in aircraft engines over the next five years. Development of CMC parts in the variants of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max and A320neo, is the key growth driver of the market. Additionally, upcoming variant B777x with five CMC applications in its GE9X engine is likely to further elevate the demand for CMCs in this segment.

The global ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines is also segmented based on component type as static components and rotational components. Most of the current CMC developments in aircraft engines are primarily for static components, such as shrouds and combustor liner. All the major engine manufacturers are trying hard for the development of CMC components in the static applications in their most-selling engines. We also expect a healthy surge in the demand for CMC parts from the rotational components over the next five years.

Based on the application type, shrouds are projected to remain the largest application of CMCs in aircraft engines, driven by their usage in the LEAP engines. LEAP engine is certified for the B737 Max, A320neo, and C919 aircraft. Furthermore, development of CMC-based shrouds in upcoming aircraft engines, such as GE9x, would further accelerate the demand over the next five years. All the major applications (combustor liner, shrouds, blades, and nozzles) are projected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period.

Based on engine zone type, high pressure would remain the hotspot for CMCs market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. CMC is an ideal material as it offers a wide spectrum of advantages at high-pressure zones including reliable performance at extreme temperatures up to 1,300°C, significant weight saving compared with nearest rival nickel alloys, and no need for cooling air requirements. This improves the engine thrust, reduces fuel consumption and emits fewer pollutions. It is also likely to remain one of the fastest-growing zones during the same period.

North America is projected to remain the largest CMC market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. The region has been investigating the potential of CMCs in aircraft engines since the last two decades. The key CMC players worked along with government institutions to be sure of the commercial viability of CMCs in aircraft engines. The region also owns presence of all the major CMC part manufacturers, such as GE Aviation. These players are also rolling out their dedicated CMC plants in North America to address the surging demand for CMCs in aircraft engines.

If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1584196-global-ceramic-mat…

GE Aviation, COI Ceramics Inc., Composite Horizons LLC, Herakles (Safran Ceramics), Honeywell International Inc, IHI Corporation, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce are the key manufacturers of CMC parts for aircraft engines. Development of new applications, long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive advantage over others in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 500 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles will be leveraged to gather the data. We usually conduct more than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and with industry experts to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market forecast analysis

Market segment forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, Product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

The ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines is segmented into the following categories.

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jet

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Engine Type:

Jet Engine

Helicopter Engine

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Component Type:

Static Components

Rotational Components

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Application Type:

Combustor Liner

Shrouds

Blades

Nozzles

Others

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Engine Zone:

High-Pressure Zone

Low-Pressure Zone

Combustor

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Material Type:

SiC/SiC

Ox/Ox

Others

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Manufacturing Process Type:

Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI)

Sintering

Melt Infiltration (MI)

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1584196-global-ceramic-mat…

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Engines by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, offers one of the following free customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to 3 players)

SWOT analysis of key players (up to 3 players)

Market Segmentation

Current market segmentation of any one of the aircraft type by material type

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pv…

Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories.

Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories.