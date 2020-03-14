Ceramic Insulator Market 2017 – 2027 – Top Industry Players as – CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd., National Switchgears, Meister International, LLC, ZPE ZAPEL S.A.

The ceramic insulator market offers a product line, which is significantly useful in electrical insulation and high temperature and high voltage work environments worldwide. Depending on the applications, ceramic insulators are used in different fields, such as refractory industries and foundries and process industries, among others. A ceramic insulator is generally designed and merchandised with popular natural raw materials, namely porcelain and kaolinite that possess excellent properties of resistance to high temperature and heat.

The ceramic insulator market offers products in different shapes and designs depending on the methodology and application. Thus, facilitating consumers to install ceramic insulators in any form, with respect to the requirement. Demand for ceramic insulators is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of its usage in upcoming projects to install new transformer lines, which will allow the transmission of electricity in remote areas.

A renowned technology in the production of ceramic insulators is expected to enhance market acknowledgement, as it provides high voltage electricity without electrical breakdown. A megatrend has been observed in gasoline engine technology to maintain the carbon dioxide emission level. The ceramic insulator plays a vital role to act as a barrier between the electrodes that force the spark plugs to jump to initiate combustion. Thus, growth of the ceramic insulator market can be observed to a great extent in a varied range of sectors over the forecast period.

Ceramic Insulator Market: Dynamics

The ceramic insulator market is expected to witness potential growth, owing to increasing applications of ceramic insulators in various industrial sectors and rural areas. With rapid development in technology, several transmission lines are expected to adopt ceramic insulator products as they are light weight and have higher mechanical strength-to-weight ratio. Increasing focus towards railway projects in emerging countries, such as India, which have the most rail lines in the world is expected to boost the demand for ceramic insulators in electrical and thermal insulation. Moreover, an increase in the development of smart grids in North America and Europe is expected to drive the demand for ceramic insulators over the forecast period. Renovation and remodelling of old transmission and distribution lines along with new electrification projects are some of the factors driving growth of the ceramic insulators market over the forecast period.

However, intense competition from other insulators made of composite materials is observed to obstruct the growth for ceramic insulators. For instance, the non-ceramic insulators that are 20% lower in weight than ceramic insulators provide relatively good electric and mechanical properties, especially in high voltage lines.

Ceramic Insulator Market: Segmentation

The ceramic insulator market can be segmented on the basis of insulator type:

Cap and Pin

Post Insulator

Long Rod Insulator

Stay Insulator

Spool and Shackle Insulator

The ceramic insulator market can be segmented on the basis of voltage type:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

The ceramic insulator market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Thermostat or Pressure Switchgear

Foundry and Regulatory Industries

High temperature/High Voltage

Other

The ceramic insulator market can be segmented on the basis of end use:

Transmission and Distribution Line

Transformer Bushing

Switchgear Bushing

Others (Bus-Bar, Surge Protection Device)

Ceramic Insulator Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on the geographic segmentation, the ceramic insulator market is anticipated to remain prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes countries, such as India and China. This can be attributed to increasing construction activities and electrification provided for rural development. Also, high temperature is a problem in tropical areas where thermal insulation could be the solution for high voltage transformers. Thus, such regions are projected to emerge as lucrative prospects for the ceramic insulator market over the forecast period. The Indian Railways have approved new projects in the North East for seven new lines of around 594 km. Likewise, China has approved a railway project worth US $ 36.0 Bn to connect prominent cities in the country covering 1,100 km, which is to be accomplished by 2020. Such massive projects in Asia-Pacific are expected to hold significant opportunities for the ceramic insulator market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold significant opportunities for the ceramic insulator market. European nations are observed to incline towards renewable energy resources leading to new projects in power transmission sector. Also, tenders for the replacement of ceramic insulators are expected to raise opportunities for the contractors and thus the ceramic insulator market in coming years. Attributing to these factors, the ceramic insulator market is expected to witness remarkable growth in this region over the forecast period.

Ceramic Insulator Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the ceramic insulators market are listed below: