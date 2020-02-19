Ceramic Foam Market to Grow at a Stable Rate During the Forecast Period For Players: Ultramet, Vesuvius plc, SELEE Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation & Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

The global ceramic foam market is mainly driven by the large-scale use of the material as a metallurgical industry filter and as a thermal or sound-insulating material in the metal casting, automotive, and construction industries. In addition, the increasing use of the material for controlling soot emissions from automotive diesel engines is supporting the growth of the market.

Based on type, the ceramic foam market is categorized into silicon carbide, aluminum oxide, titanium oxide, zirconium oxide, and others. The demand for silicon carbide type is increasing owing to the high-quality and advanced-grade ceramic used in the manufacturing of foam.

In addition, many European countries have passed legislation with respect to the grades of insulation materials to be installed at homes, based on the climatic conditions in the country. The European Commission’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) focuses on the usage and grades of insulation materials and their environmental impact.

Some of the major players operating in the global ceramic foam market are Ultramet, Vesuvius plc, SELEE Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Pyrotek, Induceramic, LANIK s.r.o., Drache GmbH, and American Elements.

