Ceramic Foam Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Ceramic foam is a kind of tough foam made from ceramics. Manufacturing techniques include impregnating open-cell polymer foams internally with ceramic slurry and then firing in a kiln, leaving only ceramic material. The foams may consist of several ceramic materials such as aluminum oxide, a common high-temperature ceramic, and gets insulating powers from the many tiny air-filled voids within the material.

The foam can be used not only for thermal insulation, but for a variety of other applications such as acoustic insulation, absorption of environmental pollutants, filtration of molten metal alloys, and as substrate for catalysts requiring large internal surface area.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ceramic Foam

in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The ceramic foam industry concentration is relatively high; several manufacturers control more than one half of the global production, and high-end products are mainly from America and western European.

Giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Selee and Pyrotek, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Pyrotek is the first producer had become a global leader. In Germany, it is Drache that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangxi and Guangdong province. In Jiangxi, there are numerous small producers; their product quality is relatively poor.

This industry is affected by the global economy and government policy, so it’s important to keep an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ preference. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions where there is large population and fast economic growth the need of ceramic foam will increase.

The worldwide market for Ceramic Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2023, from 290 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Selee(US)

Foseco(UK)

Pyrotek(US)

Drache(DE)

LANIK(CS)

Ultramet(US)

Galaxy(ID)

ERG Aerospace(US)

Ferro-Term(PL)

Shandong Shengquan(CN)

FCRI Group(CN)

Jincheng Fuji(CN)

Baoding Ningxin(CN)

Guizhou New Material(CN)

Central Sourcing(CN)

Pingxiang Yingchao(CN)

Pingxiang Hualian(CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aluminum Oxide Type

Zirconium Oxide Type

Silicon Carbide Type

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgical Industry Filter

Thermal & Sound Insulating

Automobile Exhaust-gas Purification

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ceramic Foam

Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum Oxide Type

1.2.2 Zirconium Oxide Type

1.2.3 Silicon Carbide Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metallurgical Industry Filter

1.3.2 Thermal & Sound Insulating

1.3.3 Automobile Exhaust-gas Purification

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Selee(US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ceramic Foam

Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Selee(US) Ceramic Foam

Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Foseco(UK)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ceramic Foam

Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Foseco(UK) Ceramic Foam

Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pyrotek(US)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ceramic Foam

Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pyrotek(US) Ceramic Foam

Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Drache(DE)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ceramic Foam

Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Drache(DE) Ceramic Foam

Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 LANIK(CS)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ceramic Foam

Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 LANIK(CS) Ceramic Foam

Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………

3 Global Ceramic Foam Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Ceramic Foam

Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Ceramic Foam

Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Ceramic Foam

Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Ceramic Foam

Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Ceramic Foam Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Ceramic Foam

Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ceramic Foam

Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Ceramic Foam

Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Ceramic Foam

Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Ceramic Foam

Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Foam

Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Ceramic Foam

Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ceramic Foam

Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Continued…..