Ceramic Fiber Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Market Demands and Industry Analysis Forecast For Players: Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Unifrax I LLC, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd. & HarbisonWalker International

The global ceramic fiber market is mainly driven by the increasing use of the fiber for meeting insulation needs in industries such as iron, steel, aluminum, power, glass, and petrochemical. This can be attributed to the advantageous properties of the material, such as lightweight, heat shock and chemical resistance, and high temperature stability.

Request Sample pages of this report :https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ceramic-fiber-market/report-sample

Based on end user, the ceramic fiber market is categorized into energy and power; iron and steel; refining and petrochemical; textile; paper and pulp; and others. The refining and petrochemical industry is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years, owing to the wide usage of the material in fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCUs), boilers, and fired heaters, for meeting energy requirements. Based on type, the ceramic fiber market is categorized into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF), alkaline earth silicate (AES) wool, and others. The market for AES wool is witnessing significant growth owing to the low bio-persistence and numerous heat insulation applications of the material.

Read summary of report here : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ceramic-fiber-market

Some of the major players operating in the global ceramic fiber market are Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Unifrax I LLC, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., HarbisonWalker International, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., NUTEC Group, Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Rath AG, FibreCast Inc., and Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook