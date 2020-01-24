Ceramic Capacitor Market Size, Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ceramic Capacitor Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

A ceramic capacitor is a fixed value capacitor in which ceramic material acts as the dielectric. Ceramics were one of the first materials to be used in the producing of capacitors, as it was a known insulator. It is constructed of two or more alternating layers of ceramic and a metal layer acting as the electrodes. The composition of the ceramic material defines the electrical behavior and therefore applications.

Much geometry were used in ceramic capacitors, of which some, like ceramic tubular capacitors and barrier layer capacitors are obsolete today due to their size, parasitic effects or electrical characteristics. Ceramic capacitors are usually made with very small capacitance values, typically between 1nF and 1microF, although values up to 100microF are possible. Ceramic capacitors are also very small in size and have a low maximum rated voltage. They are not polarized, which means that they may be safely connected to an AC source. Ceramic capacitors have a great frequency response due to low parasitic effects such as resistance or inductance.

In 2014, Ceramic Capacitor market managed to increase sales in worldwide, by 11% percent to10.67 Billion USD. In the next five years, the global consumption of Ceramic Capacitor will maintain a 3% annual growth rate, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 4674 Billion Units. Therefore, in the next five years, Ceramic Capacitor overcapacity situation will not change much; the average operating rate will remain at 79% to 82%.

The technical barriers of Ceramic Capacitor are existed apparently, and the Ceramic Capacitor market concentration degree is relatively high. The key technology and higher level products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like MURATA, Samsung Electro, TDK Corporation, Kyocera, Vishay, Yageo, Feng Hua and EYANG, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ceramic Capacitor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ceramic Capacitor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Ceramic Capacitor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitor (MLCC)

Ceramic disc capacitor

Feedthrough ceramic capacitor

Ceramic power capacitors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024

Automotive

Communications equipment

Consumer electronics products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Murata

Samsung Electro

TDK Corporation

Kyocera

Vishay

Samwha

Kemet

JDI

NIC Components

Yageo

Walsin

Darfon

Holy Stone

Fenghua Advanced Technology

EYANG

Torch

Three-Circle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ceramic Capacitor consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ceramic Capacitor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ceramic Capacitor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ceramic Capacitor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ceramic Capacitor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

