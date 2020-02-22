Centrifugal Pump Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The global Centrifugal Pump market is valued at 28800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 34900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pumps

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Domestic water and wastewater

Petroleum industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage

Mining industry

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Centrifugal Pump Market Research Report 2018

1 Centrifugal Pump Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Centrifugal Pump

1.2 Centrifugal Pump Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Axial Flow Pumps

1.2.4 Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

1.2.5 Peripheral Pumps

1.2.6 Jet Pumps

1.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Segment by Application

1.3.1 Centrifugal Pump Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Domestic water and wastewater

1.3.3 Petroleum industry

1.3.4 Chemical industry

1.3.5 Food and beverage

1.3.6 Mining industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Centrifugal Pump Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Centrifugal Pump (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

