Central Monitoring Station Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018-2028

The central monitoring station is computer systems that are networked with a fixed number of patient monitors. The central monitoring station displays the associated monitoring device waveforms on a single or multiple monitors. The central monitoring station further allows the healthcare professionals to monitor and keep a check on the number of patients at the same time. Most of the central monitoring station allows the monitoring of at least two waveforms. Based on the configuration, the central monitoring station may include the modules for various parameters like respiratory rate, ECG, body temperature, cardiac output, SpO2, and others. The main monitor of the central monitoring station is placed in the central station.

The central monitoring station is generally used in the surgical areas, medical area, and cardiac rehab centers, and can also be used with telemetry devices. Usually, a central monitoring system has a lifetime of around 7 to10 years and may cost approximately US$ 4,500 to 40,000. The central monitoring station has only one major requirement, which is an uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, the central monitoring station also has the capacity to save the data for a limited period of time which allows the healthcare professional to review the data when required. The central monitoring station is able to network with a limited number of monitoring systems. For example, the central monitoring station can be connected to 8, 16, 32, 64, 72 and sometimes even up to 240 monitors.

Download sample copy of this report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-7705

Central Monitoring Station Market: Drivers and Restraints

Over the past few years, it is observed that the healthcare industry is strongly addressing the healthcare professional’s pain points. This is increasing the number of hospitals in emerging countries. Increasing number of hospitals increases the number of hospital beds and upsurge the need for a centralized healthcare system which drives the growth of the global central monitoring station market. Moreover, an increase in the number of patient hospitalization is further boosting the growth of the global central monitoring station market. However, due to the limited flexibility of the central monitoring station in terms of the number of connected monitors may hamper the growth of the global central monitoring station market. Presently, the central monitoring station is still not used much as it is still believed that the hospital personals could pay more attention to the devices more than the patient itself. Many medical professionals believe that even a reliable central monitoring station cannot replace the frequent and direct observations. In addition, there is always a risk of misleading alarms that might cause alarm fatigue and as a result, the staff may miss an actually critical patient. These are some of the factors which may also hinder the growth of the global central monitoring station market.

Central Monitoring Station Market: Segmentation

The global central monitoring station market is segmented by number of monitors networked, end users and region:

Based on number of monitors networked, the global central monitoring station market is segmented into:

Upto 16

32 monitors

64 monitors

More than 64 monitors

Based on End Users, the global central monitoring station market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Others

Central Monitoring Station Market: Overview

Central monitoring station market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Based on the end user, the global central monitoring station market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, trauma centers, and others. Hospitals segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global central monitoring station market during the forecast period.

Central Monitoring Station Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global central monitoring station market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America central monitoring station market is expected to hold maximum market share owing to the increased adoption of advanced technology in the field of hospital management. This is further followed by Western Europe central monitoring station market and anticipated to hold the second highest market share in the global central monitoring station market. This is majorly due to the rising demand for centralized monitoring station in European countries. Asia Pacific central monitoring station market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to lack of sufficient healthcare facilities and trained healthcare professionals. Whereas, the low middle income region like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to show sluggish growth in the global central monitoring station market.

Download table of contents with figures & tables:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7705

Central Monitoring Station Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global central monitoring station market are GE Healthcare, Infinium Medical, Philips Healthcare, MindRay, Hipac Healthcare Pty Ltd, Criticare Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden, Mediana, Heyer Medical AG, Universal Medical Instruments, Sunray, and others.