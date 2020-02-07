Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2023

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

“Center-pivot irrigation (sometimes called central pivot irrigation), also called water-wheel and circle irrigation, is a method of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot and crops are watered with sprinklers. A circular area centered on the pivot is irrigated, often creating a circular pattern in crops when viewed from above (sometimes referred to as crop circles).Most center pivots were initially water-powered, and today most are propelled by electric motors.”.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Incorporated, T-L Irrigation Company, Alkhorayef Group, Reinke Manufacturing, Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company, Bauer GmbH, Roehren- und-Pumpenwork, Grupo Fockink

Scope of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Center Pivot Irrigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global center pivot irrigation systems market gains demand by the modernizing agriculture technology worldwide. Moreover, rise in population coupled with water scarcity issues and the need for higher yield and better quality crops further leads to market growth. Center pivot irrigation greatly helps reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. In addition, owing to its advantages over conventional irrigation systems, center pivot irrigation systems market is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the continuous requirement of maintenance of such systems restrict the market growth potential. In addition, increased trend from flood irrigation system to center pivot systems and high growth potential in the emerging countries pose lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The worldwide market for Center Pivot Irrigation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 2360 million US$ in 2023, from 1030 million US$ in 2017

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Type, covers

Cereals

Oilseeds

Pulses

Other

Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Garden

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

