Cenospheres Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Updates, Segmentation and Future Strategy By 2023

Market Research Future published a Research Report on "Global Cenospheres Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023"– Market Analysis, Size, Share, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Cenospheres Market – Overview

Cenospheres are used in various applications such as paints and coatings, oil and gas, automobile, electronics, adhesives & sealants, and textiles. The growing consumption in the developing region across the globe is majorly contributing to the global cenospheres market. Cenospheres are formed in flue gases when it is in a molten state and is predominantly utilized in number of end use applications such paints, ceramics, varnish, plastics, ultra-light concrete & metal alloys, and others. Cenospheres market is estimated to witness healthy growth owing to their demand in numerous end use industries such as oil & gas, construction, and automotive.

Competitive Landscape

Petra India Group (India),

Cenosphere India Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Omya AG (Switzerland),

Qingdao Eastchem Inc. (China),

Envirospheres (Australia),

Scotash Limited (U.K.),

PR Ecoenergy Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Ceno Technologies (U.S.),

Reslab Microfiller (Australia),

AkzoNobel (Netherland),

3M Company (U.S.),

Dennert Poraver GmbH (Germany),

Merit Medical Systems (U.S.), and

Momentive (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

The global cenospheres market is segmented into product type and end use industry.

On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented into gray cenospheres, white cenospheres, and others.

On the basis of the end use industry, the market is further segmented into oil & gas, refractory, building & construction, automotive, paints & coatings, and others.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest market for cenospheres followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The North America cenospheres market is estimated to witness strong growth with a moderate CAGR over the forecast year due to increasing shale gas production in this region. In North America the market is further categorized into Canada and the U.S., among them the U.S. emerged as the leading regional market share of cenospheres owing to rising research and developments activities and is predicted to retain its dominance over the forecast period in the regional market growth on account of strong growth medical as well as paints & coatings sector.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness tremendous growth over the assessment period. The demand for cenospheres is expected to raise in various economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea on account of rising middle class population along with shifting of production facilities for many dominant market players.

In Europe, cenospheres market is estimated to register above average growth due to rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with the products made from cenospheres as well as strong presence of automotive manufacturers specifically in Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, and Russia.

In addition, various developing countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in cenospheres on account of growing purchasing power and strong consumer base for cosmetic product and improved medical & healthcare sector.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2016- Cenospheres Trade & Engineering S.A announced to acquire the Polish Cenospheres manufacturers. This acquisition is about to acquire almost 5 thousand tons of Cenospheres. With this acquisition the company strengthen its position among the global Cenospheres manufacturers.

