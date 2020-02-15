Cellular Therapy in Oncology Pipeline Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Global Cellular Therapy in Oncology Pipeline Market: Overview

Cellular therapy is generally known as cytotherapy. It is a process in which cellular material such as T cells are injected into a patient’s body. Cellular therapy is used in the treatment of numerous diseases and disorders. These cellular therapies are primarily used in the treatment of cancer. The increasing number of patients suffering from cancer is creating a need for novel treatment and drugs, which is propelling investments and the research and development (R&D) activities. Growing research activities are increasing the number of pipeline products and are likely to propel growth of the cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market.

The global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market is segmented on the basis of clinical phase and type of mechanism of action. On the basis of a type of mechanism of action, the global market for cellular therapy in oncology pipeline is segmented into cell surface markers, targeting signaling pathways, and targeting miRNA expression. Of these type of mechanism, targeting signaling pathways segment is dominating the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

The report on the cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market includes an inclusive study on cellular therapy in oncology. It contains information derived from industrial sources. The report offers information on vendor landscape and studies the prevailing competition on the basis of company history, SWOT analysis, annual turnover, research and development (R&D) activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and new product launches. Moreover, it enlightens about strategies adopted by players in order to gain the competitive edge in the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market.

Global Cellular Therapy in Oncology Pipeline Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 8.2 million people die due to cancer every year. It is also expected to rise further in the coming years. The rising incidence of cancer, coupled with the growing pipeline, is aiding the market’s expansion. Moreover, cell therapy trails are under numerous stages of drug discovery. Growing research on the cell therapies is developing innovative therapies which are fuelling growth of the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market.

However, the high cost of drugs and therapies and emerging biosimilars, coupled with stringent regulatory policies, is posing as restraints to the growth of the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market.

Global Cellular Therapy in Oncology Pipeline Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these regions, North America is dominating the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market. This growth of global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market is attributable to the presence of research infrastructure and higher funding for research coupled with the growing prevalence of cancer. However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand with higher CAGR owing to growing research on the domain and growing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Global Cellular Therapy in Oncology Pipeline Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market Argos Therapeutics, Biopharma GmbH, CELGENE CORPORATION, Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., and Benitec Biopharma Limited. In order to gain substantial share in the global cellular therapy in oncology pipeline market, these key players are trying to develop cost-effective and highly efficient products.

