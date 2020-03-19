Cellular Iot Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Cellular IOT Market Overview

Internet is a collection of computers connected together to share resources and information. Internet connects only people whereas Internet of Things (IOT) connects all the things/devices/objects into the internet. IOT has caused the revolutionary change of “connecting people” to “connecting everything” globally. With the help of cellular IOT, billions of IOT enabled devices can be connected to the internet across the globe. Advanced cellular IOT technologies include LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT and 5G. Cellular IOT provides reliable connection of IOT devices, global coverage and low-cost hardware which were required for cellular IOT connections.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075972

Market Size and Forecast

The cellular IOT market, in terms of value, is estimated around USD 1.7 Billion in 2017 and expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of around 27.10%. Numerous technology companies are investing in cellular IOT market as it has a tremendous potential to transform machine to machine and machine to human communication. It was estimated that by the end of the forecasted period there will be more than 45 Billion connected devices in the world, out of which 30 Billion will be IOT connected.

North America holds the largest market share of cellular IOT in terms of revenue as major IOT vendors are investing in the field of IOT ecosystem. Countries in North American such as U.S. and Canada dominate the cellular IOT market across the globe. IOT developments taking place in infrastructure, transportation, smart building, utilities and agriculture are also trigger the growth of cellular IOT market in this region. American government is investing great capital in IOT cellular area in order to create more jobs, new business opportunities and to bring socio-economic benefits to America. Internet of things is spreading their wings in various sectors such as transportation, emergency services, security, manufacturing and healthcare.Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fast growing market of cellular IOT as countries such as China and India, as they have large pool of semiconductor dealers. It was estimated that Asia Pacific will account for almost 7.0 Billion connections in 2027. The size of the potential market for cellular IOT among this region also attracts the international companies to enter and invest into Asia Pacific cellular IOT market. Governments in Asian countries such as India are also taking interest in cellular IOT market and initiating numerous smart infrastructure projects. In India, Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore governments have promoted national cellular IOT strategies, which further expected to encourage the growth of cellular IoT market in these countries.Europe is expected to show a lucrative growth during the forecasted period as various cellular IOT startups are establishing their feet in this region.The European market for cellular machine-to-machine (M2M) communications will grow rapidly during the forecasted period due to the promotion of new internet of things (IOT) based LTE-M and NB-IOT networks and services.

Key players

Qualcomm Incorporated

Sierra Wireless

Gemalto NV

Telit Communication PLC

Texas Instruments

Intel

ZTE Corporation

Other Notable Players

Scope and Context

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global cellular IOT market includes the following segments:

Market Source

By Cellular Technologies

LTE-M

NB-LTE-M

NB-IoT

5G

Others

By Components

Hardware

Software.

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

By Region

Get Compete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075972

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609