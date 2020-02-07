MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on ” Cellular IoT Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2027″.
In this ever changing technological world, more and more devices are getting contacted together and building internet of things (IoT) architecture across the world. In fact, all the internet devices will be connected in future. IoT is a key facilitator of this possibility by delivering machine-to-machine and machine-to-person communication on a huge scale. FMI predicts that there will more than 30 billion connected devices by year 2024. Large segment of these devices will be connected through LAN, Wi-Fi, and other short range radio wave technologies while some portion of these devices will be connected through wireless area networks (WAN) that are primarily facilitated by cellular networks.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13141
As in entire IoT landscape, connectivity plays a significant role, that’s why cellular operators are in excellent position to have a slice of big pie by adding value in IoT market. The size of this slice of pie depends on the different role operator’s play in the eco-system of IoT. Different monetization models operator can look for are network providers, end-to-end solution providers, system integrator, etc.
Cellular IoT Market: Drivers and Challenges
Because of machine-to-machine communication and machine-to-person communication, humongous amount of data will be generated. For the proper functioning of IoT network, there is a need of data storage, data interpretation, and data transfer in real time at minimal cost and cellular networks are fulfilling this particular need of the market. Cellular technologies such as GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and future 5G have evolved with new functionality and new radio access technology narrowband IoT tailored to from an attractive solution for emerging low power wide area (LPWA) applications.
Despite the huge cellular network across the world, still quality of service and connectivity remains an issue in IoT market. Deep indoor connectivity is a requirement for many application in utility area. Furthermore, regional coverage is a prerequisite for many use cases, especially within the transport area.
Cellular IoTMarket: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of cellular technologies:
-
GSM
-
WCDMA
-
LTE
-
5G
Segmentation on the basis of vertical:
-
BFSI
-
IT and Telecommunications
-
Healthcare
-
Retail
-
Energy and Utilities
-
Transportation
-
Others
Cellular IoTMarket: Key Players
Few of the companies in cellular IoT market are: Qualcomm Incorporated, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto NV, Telit Communication PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Texas Instruments, Intel, and ZTE Corporation.
Cellular IoTMarket: Regional Overview
North America is expected to the largest market of global cellular market. Majority of IoT vendors such as Qualcomm and Texas Instruments are based in North America region itself and they are also investing in the field of IoT ecosystem of local market. For instance, BMW group, Intel, and Mobileye teamed up for autonomous driving.
Several IoT startups such as Samsara, Notion, and Hologram IoT are expanding their operations in Europe region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have moderate growth rate for cellular IoT market as countries such as China and Taiwan have advantage of large pool of semiconductor vendors. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are yet match the pace of global Cellular IoT market.
Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13141
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Cellular IoT Market Segments
-
Cellular IoT Market Dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
-
Cellular IoT Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Value Chain
-
Cellular IoT Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Cellular IoT Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for cellular IoTmarket includes development in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
View Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/13141/cellular-iot-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports
About Us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact Us
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/