Cellular IoT Gateways Market 2018 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.
The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.
The demand for long-range communications owing to the increase in demand for connectivity between mobile objects or objects spread out across a wide area drives the growth of NB-IoT market. Moreover, NB-IoT offers low power utilization and extended coverage in comparison to existing technologies such as LoRa and SigFox and is therefore expected to be widely adopted by several industries.
In 2017, the global Cellular IoT Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ADTRAN
AT&T Mobility
Airspan Networks
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent
Aptilo Networks
Arcadyan Technology
Argela
Aruba Networks
Aviat Networks
Cavium
China Mobile
Cisco
Comcast
Contela
Devicescape
Eircom
Ericsson
Huawei
Juniper Networks
KDDI
Kineto Wireless
Korea Telecom
Motorola Solutions
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NB-IoT
NB-LTE-M
4G
LTE
3G
2G
4G
5G
LTE-M
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Telecommunications
Military
Retail
BFSI
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 NB-IoT
1.4.3 NB-LTE-M
1.4.4 4G
1.4.5 LTE
1.4.6 3G
1.4.7 2G
1.4.8 4G
1.4.9 5G
1.4.10 LTE-M
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Telecommunications
1.5.4 Military
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 BFSI
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size
2.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cellular IoT Gateways Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cellular IoT Gateways Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in China
7.3 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in India
10.3 India Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ADTRAN
12.1.1 ADTRAN Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.1.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Development
12.2 AT&T Mobility
12.2.1 AT&T Mobility Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.2.4 AT&T Mobility Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AT&T Mobility Recent Development
12.3 Airspan Networks
12.3.1 Airspan Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.3.4 Airspan Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Airspan Networks Recent Development
12.4 Airvana
12.4.1 Airvana Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.4.4 Airvana Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Airvana Recent Development
12.5 Alcatel-Lucent
12.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.5.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.6 Aptilo Networks
12.6.1 Aptilo Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.6.4 Aptilo Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Aptilo Networks Recent Development
12.7 Arcadyan Technology
12.7.1 Arcadyan Technology Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.7.4 Arcadyan Technology Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Arcadyan Technology Recent Development
12.8 Argela
12.8.1 Argela Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.8.4 Argela Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Argela Recent Development
12.9 Aruba Networks
12.9.1 Aruba Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.9.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development
12.10 Aviat Networks
12.10.1 Aviat Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cellular IoT Gateways Introduction
12.10.4 Aviat Networks Revenue in Cellular IoT Gateways Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Aviat Networks Recent Development
12.11 Cavium
12.12 China Mobile
12.13 Cisco
12.14 Comcast
12.15 Contela
12.16 Devicescape
12.17 Eircom
12.18 Ericsson
12.19 Huawei
12.20 Juniper Networks
12.21 KDDI
12.22 Kineto Wireless
12.23 Korea Telecom
12.24 Motorola Solutions
12.25 NEC
Continued…..
