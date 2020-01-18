Cellular IoT Gateways Market 2018 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

The cellular IoT gateway device category is broad, consisting of finished modems and routers that use a cellular radio for wireless wide area network (WAN) connectivity in a range of IoT applications, use cases, and verticals.

The demand for long-range communications owing to the increase in demand for connectivity between mobile objects or objects spread out across a wide area drives the growth of NB-IoT market. Moreover, NB-IoT offers low power utilization and extended coverage in comparison to existing technologies such as LoRa and SigFox and is therefore expected to be widely adopted by several industries.

In 2017, the global Cellular IoT Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ADTRAN

AT&T Mobility

Airspan Networks

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent

Aptilo Networks

Arcadyan Technology

Argela

Aruba Networks

Aviat Networks

Cavium

China Mobile

Cisco

Comcast

Contela

Devicescape

Eircom

Ericsson

Huawei

Juniper Networks

KDDI

Kineto Wireless

Korea Telecom

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NB-IoT

NB-LTE-M

4G

LTE

3G

2G

4G

5G

LTE-M

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Military

Retail

BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular IoT Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular IoT Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 NB-IoT

1.4.3 NB-LTE-M

1.4.4 4G

1.4.5 LTE

1.4.6 3G

1.4.7 2G

1.4.8 4G

1.4.9 5G

1.4.10 LTE-M

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Telecommunications

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 BFSI

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size

2.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cellular IoT Gateways Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cellular IoT Gateways Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in China

7.3 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in India

10.3 India Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cellular IoT Gateways Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cellular IoT Gateways Market Size by Application

