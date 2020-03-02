Cellular Encapsulation Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2018-2026

The increased use of cellular encapsulation for the controlled delivery of biological therapeutics is expected to drive revenue generation in the global Cellular Encapsulation Market. There is increasing demand for cellular encapsulation in new applications for emerging fields such as tissue engineering. The cellular encapsulation method is being used for future developments, which includes developing artificial organs by a combination of 3D material and cell complexes, use of stem cells for drug delivery, delivery of enzymes, and tissue integration.

Cellular encapsulation provides different therapeutic strategies for regenerative medicine, along with growing applications in tissue engineering, which are other important factors that are contributing to the growth of global cellular encapsulation market. The increasing number of incidences of various types of cancers, such as pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and brain tumor, and high prevalence of diabetes are expected to push the growth of cellular encapsulation technology to develop treatments for cancer and diabetes, and this is fuelling the growth of the global cellular encapsulation technology market. However, scientific development, ethical obstacles, government regulations, and market forces are expected to restrain the growth of the global cellular encapsulation market.

Cellular encapsulation is an advanced method for the implantation of living cellular systems to provide unlimited drug delivery. Cellular encapsulation is used for major applications, including the immobilization of allogeneic or xenogeneic cells in semipermeable membranes and immune protective membranes to deliver biological products to patients without the need of immunosuppression, and for treating secretory cell dysfunction. Cellular encapsulation obviates the need for surgical procedures, reduces the burden of cell sourcing, and provides target drug delivery. The cellular encapsulation technique is used where the transplanted cells are protected from tissue rejection by enveloping the cells artificially, such as cell grafting. Delivering the therapeutic molecules across the blood brain barrier to the brain parenchyma is too difficult, and for resolving this issue, cellular encapsulation delivers the therapeutic molecules directly to the brain.

A majority of the companies involved in cellular encapsulation are bringing in new technologies and advanced tissue engineering techniques to yield a well-established chemistry. Cellular encapsulation, on a broad category, includes microencapsulation and macro encapsulation, and these are the generally used types of cellular encapsulation in alginate hydrogels. The end user segments of cellular encapsulation include research centers and institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Cellular Encapsulation Market: Overview

The global market for cellular encapsulation is expected to generate significant revenue with moderate growth over the forecast period. With full-scale replacements of defective tissues, cell transplants, and other applications, there exists high competition among local and regional players in the cellular encapsulation market. Among the different polymer types, cellular encapsulation including hyaluronic acid, alginate, agarose, siliceous encapsulate, cellulose sulphate, chitosan, and other polymers have been used for encapsulation. The research centers and institutes segment in the end user segments is expected to contribute high revenue share in the global cellular encapsulation market, as a majority of the demand is generated from this end user segment.

Cellular Encapsulation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cellular encapsulation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for cellular encapsulation, owing to the high presence of huge manufacturing bases and constant technological advancements in the molecular testing field. Also, the set-up of numerous research laboratories in the region is further expected to drive revenue generation in the region over forecast period, attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and cardiac diseases. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR, due to the expanding footprint of domestic players. Europe is expected to register the second-largest share in the global cellular encapsulation market.

Cellular Encapsulation Market: Key Players

The global cellular encapsulation market registers the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the market are Austrianova Singapore Pte Ltd, Beta-Cell NV, Eli Lilly and Sigilon, Novo Nordisk, Semma Therapeutics, evotec, Living Cell Technologies Limited, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NovaMatrix, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and ViaCyte, Inc., among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

