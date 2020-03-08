CELLULAR BASED MACHINE TO MACHINE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Cellular based Machine to Machine Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Cellular based Machine to Machine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cellular based Machine to Machine development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Cellular based Machine to Machine market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T Inc.(US)
Verizon Communication(US)
China Mobile Ltd(China)
Vodafone Group PLC(UK)
Amdocs(US)
Aeris Communications(US)
Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)
Sprint Corporation(US)
Sierra Wireless(Canada)
Telefonica(Spain)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Communication and Associated Services
Hardware and Associated Services
Software and IT Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Video Surveillance
Fleet management
Asset Tracking
Theft Recovery
POS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Communication and Associated Services
1.4.3 Hardware and Associated Services
1.4.4 Software and IT Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Video Surveillance
1.5.3 Fleet management
1.5.4 Asset Tracking
1.5.5 Theft Recovery
1.5.6 POS
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size
2.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cellular based Machine to Machine Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cellular based Machine to Machine Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T Inc.(US)
12.1.1 AT&T Inc.(US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Inc.(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.2 Verizon Communication(US)
12.2.1 Verizon Communication(US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.2.4 Verizon Communication(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Verizon Communication(US) Recent Development
12.3 China Mobile Ltd(China)
12.3.1 China Mobile Ltd(China) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.3.4 China Mobile Ltd(China) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 China Mobile Ltd(China) Recent Development
12.4 Vodafone Group PLC(UK)
12.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.4.4 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs(US)
12.5.1 Amdocs(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.5.4 Amdocs(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amdocs(US) Recent Development
12.6 Aeris Communications(US)
12.6.1 Aeris Communications(US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.6.4 Aeris Communications(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Aeris Communications(US) Recent Development
12.7 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)
12.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.7.4 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Recent Development
12.8 Sprint Corporation(US)
12.8.1 Sprint Corporation(US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.8.4 Sprint Corporation(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sprint Corporation(US) Recent Development
Continued…..
