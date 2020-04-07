Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size, Share, Historical Growth, Analysis, Development Status, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Overview:

The detailed report of Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global gynecological devices and instruments market is expected to achieve 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). The gynecological devices and instruments are needed to provide better care to women during surgeries and other treatments.

The global gynecological devices and instruments market can easily ride on the investments made in the healthcare sector to the better structural situation of the service. At the same time, regulatory frameworks have become quite stringent which is driving the innovation forward. Research funding, the massive patient pool of the Asia Pacific market, and increasing government initiatives are some of the major factors that can ensure substantial market growth during the forecast period.

However, the gynecological devices and instruments market could feel bottlenecked due to the rising cost of such treatments and lack of trained professionals. Poor economies are also expected to slow down market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

The global gynecological devices and instruments market, as discussed by MRFR in their recent report, is segmented by surgical devices, surgical instruments, application, and end-user.

Based on the surgical devices, the gynecological devices and instruments market is segmented into gynecological endoscopy devices, fluid management systems, endometrial ablation devices, and female sterilization/contraceptive devices. The gynecological endoscopy devices segment includes hysteroscope, colposcope, resectoscope, laparoscope, and endoscopic imaging systems. The endometrial ablation devices segment comprises balloon ablation devices, radiofrequency ablation devices, hydrothermal ablation devices, and others. The female sterilization/contraceptive devices segment consists permanent birth control and temporary birth control. The temporary birth control segment includes intravaginal rings, IUD, and subdermal contraceptive implants.

Based on the surgical instruments, the gynecological devices and instruments market consists scissors, forceps, needle holders, trocars, dilators, vaginal speculums, uterine depressors, uterine curettes, uterine sounds, and others. The forceps segment includes artery forceps, Allis forceps, and other forceps. The vaginal speculums segment comprises Cusco vaginal speculums, Pederson vaginal speculums, sim’s vaginal speculums, pediatric vaginal speculums, graves’ vaginal speculums, and others.

By application, the gynecological devices and instruments market is segmented into hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, colposcopy, dilation and curettage, endometrial ablation, endometrial biopsy, cervical cryosurgery, and others.

Based on the end-user, the gynecological devices and instruments market is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to rise substantially during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR in their report on the gynecological devices and instruments market includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas has the market lead, and it can be owed to the well-developed technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of leading players. The region substantially spends in the development of the research and development sector due to which the regional market is getting involved in several product launches and other strategic moves.

Europe’s market depends mostly on the substantial expenditure in the research and development sector. Both governments and private organizations are contributing much in the development of the regional market which is now occupying the second spot.

The APAC market is basking in the prospect set by the revamped healthcare sector. Increasing demand for treatment and fast evolving expenditure dynamics. Government initiatives taken to create awareness regarding childbirth and motherhood in the region is also propelling investment in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The global gynecological devices and instruments market, as reported by MRFR in their report, includes Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and others.

In 2019, an Israeli startup Diagnoz.me came up with a concept of a smartphone that can diagnose the presence of bacteria in the body. This would provide lab-grade results in minutes and save a substantial amount of money. The image-analysis software would require a disposable chip device as an add-on and can detect bacteria accurately.

