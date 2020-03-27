Cell Viability Assays Market Dynamics, Outlook And Segmentation Till 2023

Cell Viability Assays is a type of technique that is used for determining viable cells in the culture. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Cell Viability Assays Market that prognosticates prosperity for this market at 9.2% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023.

The imperative factor driving the global cell viability assays market growth is the growing prevalence of chronic ailments and infectious diseases. Other important factors aiding the market growth include growing availability of funds for cell-based research, increasing focus on developing cell-based therapeutics, and the rising need of cell-based assays in research and development (R&D) activities.

Cell Viability Assays Market Segmentation

The global cell viability assays market segmented into applications, cell type, end user, products, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into clinical & diagnostic applications, drug discovery & development, stem cell research, and others. By cell type, the market has been segmented into animal cells, human cells, and microbial cells. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented into academic & research institutes, hospital & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

On the basis of products, the market has been segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables have been sub-segmented into assay kits, microplates, and reagents. The assay kits have been further segmented into calcein-Am cell viability assays kits, resazurin cell viability assays kits, tetrazolium reduction assay kits, and other assay kits. The tetrazolium assay kits have been further segmented into MTT assay kits and other tetrazolium assay kits. Instruments have been sub-segmented into automated cell counters, cell imaging & analysis systems, flow cytometers, and spectrophotometers.

The regional segmentation of the global cell viability assays market has segmented the global market into regional markets known as the Asia Pacific, The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). During the forecast period, North America has been estimated to hold the largest market share in the global market. In this region, the market has been anticipated to grow due to technological advancement, the presence of many key market players, the high purchasing power of consumers, and more and more people owning cell viability assays. The relevant country-specific markets in this region are USA, Canada, and Mexico. Due to technological advancement, medical facilities, and purchasing power of people being lower than North America, South America is a comparatively smaller regional market. The two strongest economies that have the potential to emerge as suitable markets are Argentina and Brazil.

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market. The market growth in this region has been attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, the presence of many key market players, and the growing prevalence of chronic ailments. Due to the reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. In Europe, the major country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

During the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing during the assessment period due to a rising number of genomics, proteomics, and stem cell research activities. Increased funding in the research activities by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is also boosting the market growth. In this region, the most important country-specific markets are Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The MEA region holds the smallest market share in the global market. In this region, the market is small and limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of advanced medical facilities, low standard of medical facilities, lack of education, lack of healthcare facilities, and most governments not considering healthcare a priority.

Cell Viability Assays Market Key Players

The key players in the cell viability assays market include Abcam PLC (UK), Becton Dickinson and Company (USA), Biotek Instruments (USA), Bio-Rad Laboratories (USA), Biotium (USA), Creative Bioarray (USA), Danaher Corporation (USA), GE Healthcare (USA), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer (USA), Promega Corporation (USA), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA).

