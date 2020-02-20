Cell Sorting Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Cell sorting is the ability to separate cells according to their properties. These properties can be described as intracellular (inside the cell) or extracellular (outside the cell). Intracellular processes can include DNA, RNA and protein molecule interaction, whereas extracellular physical properties include size, shape (morphology), and surface protein expression.
Europe has the largest EMEA import quantity in Cell Sorting market, while the Middle East is the second sales volume market for Cell Sorting in 2016.
In the industry, Becton, Dickinson and Company profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Beckman Coulter and Bio-Rad Laboratories ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 36.33%, 26.22% and 14.25% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Cell Sorting, including Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting, Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting and MEMS – Microfluidics. And Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting is the main type for Cell Sorting, and the Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting reached a sales volume of approximately 112 Unit in 2016, with 39.86% of EMEA sales volume.
Cell Sorting technology is not much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
In 2018, the global Cell Sorting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cell Sorting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Sorting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this studyBecton, Dickinson and CompanyBeckman CoulterBio-Rad LaboratoriesSony BiotechnologyMiltenyi Biotec GmbHUnion Biometrica, IncBay BioscienceCytonome/St, LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fluorescent Activated Cell Sorting
Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting
MEMS-Microfluidics
Market segment by Application, split into
Low-End Instrument Segment
Mid-End Instrument Segment
High-End Instrument Segment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Cell Sorting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cell Sorting development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
