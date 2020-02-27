Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2028

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Insights

Cell proliferation is the process of cell replication to increase the number of cells. Cell proliferation plays a vital role in cellular and tissue homeostasis for proper development, growth and maintenance of human beings. In case of few disease conditions, the cell proliferation rate is either increased or decreased. Hence, cell proliferation assays have become an integral part of the clinical diagnosis of various disease indications. Cell proliferation assays are used for investigational studies of cell activation, assessing cytotoxicity & clinically, as well as to test the effect of pharmacological interventions & growth factors on human cells. Thus, cell proliferation assays are used to measure cell count, the percentage change in cell proportion and division rate of the cell.

Cell proliferation assays are of three types: DNA synthesis cell proliferation assay, metabolic activity cell proliferation assay and an antigen associated with cell proliferation assay. DNA synthesis cell proliferation is the most commonly used assay because it provides the most accurate and reliable results. Metabolic cell proliferation assay is used to measure the metabolic activity of cell population. Tetrazolium salts are most commonly used indications for testing metabolic activity.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for proliferation assays for the diagnosis of cancer is fuelling the growth of the cell proliferation assay market. In cancer diagnosis, cell proliferation assays are used to understand tumour aggressiveness and have become an integral part of tumour diagnosis. Along with this, the usage of cell proliferation assays for drug screening in case of pharmaceutical interventions has also increased the demand for proliferation assays for drug development. Moreover, advancements in technology have increased the reliability of cell proliferation assays with high accuracy in a timely manner. Traditionally, proliferation assays are time-consuming and associated with parallel errors. Recent advancements, such as immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry and in-cell ELISAs, have led to the creation of advanced the cell proliferation assays that have replaced traditional proliferation assays. Moreover, rising cancer population and increasing research activities to gain a competitive edge are boosting the cell proliferation assay market. All these factors are expected to significantly propel the cell proliferation assay market over the forecast period. Also, the lack of alternatives assay methods for the understanding of cell proliferation is another factor fuelling the growth of the cell proliferation assay market.

Apart from DNA synthesis cell proliferation assay, other types of cell proliferation assays have limitations in clinical and research applications, which is restraining the overall growth of the cell proliferation assay market.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Overview

The global market for cell proliferation assays is expected to register a double-digit growth rate over the forecast period due to an annual increase in the prevalence of cancer. Several players that hold a significant share of the market are present in the cell proliferation assay market. To attain a competitive edge, majority of manufacturers are dependent upon partnerships and collaborations to accelerate research activities. The future of the cell proliferation assay market is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period due to high demand for the development of novel cancer therapeutics.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cell proliferation assay market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for a major share of the global cell proliferation assay market owing to the high concentration of leading manufacturers. Europe is the second-largest cell proliferation assay market worldwide due to increasing cancer prevalence and increasing healthcare capital investments for the early diagnosis of cancer. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Latin America regions are expected to witness fast growth as compared to other regions due to increasing focus on the development of novel therapeutics. The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a smaller market share as compared to other regions.

Cell Proliferation Assay Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cell proliferation assay market are Abcam Plc; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cell Biolabs Inc.; Essen BioScience Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Promega Corporation and Cayman Chemical Company, Inc.

