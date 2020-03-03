CELL LYSIS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

This report studies the Cell Lysis market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cell Lysis market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growing popularity of personalized medicines is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market in the next few years. The development of personalized medicine contributes to the exploration of new therapies for genetic anomalies. Genome mapping studies and the application of whole genome technology is extensively necessary to develop personalized medicines. The process of cell lysis is equally necessary to develop personalized medicine. Cell disruption is carried out to understand the interaction of cells. This helps researchers to develop or alter the structure of drugs to treat diseases. Additionally, the focus of the researchers to come up with new techniques such as reverse phase protein array (RPPA) technology for protein extraction to develop personalized medicine will also drive market growth since this technique involves homogenized cell lysis, which is performed using various methods.

Increasing cell-based research in North America due high demand for precision medicine is a major factor driving growth of the cell lysis market in this region. In 2015, the Precision Medicine Initiative was launched in the U.S. to revolutionize the treatment of diseases, which include cancer and other chronic diseases, as precision medicine offers tailored treatment for an individual according to genetic makeup of the person. The Asia Pacific region is also estimated to witness significant growth in cell lysis market, owing to increasing number of research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies with increased expenditure on research and development.

The global Cell Lysis market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cell Lysis.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consumables

Instruments

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Research Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

