Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market is Poised to be Worth US$623.4 Mn by the End 2020

Cell culture is a complex procedure in which cells are grown under controlled physical conditions outside the natural environment. These cells are used to develop model systems for research, study of cellular structure and functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering. Growing scope of cell culture and its applications has led to increased use of protein coated surfaces, as these provide better adhesion and proper nutrition for growth of the cells during cell culture.

Rising investment by government and market players in stem cell research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market. Becton, Dickinson and Company grants a total of USD 100,000 worth reagents every year to 10 scientists pursuing research activities in stem cells. Similarly, the European Union funded four stem cell research projects in its Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development (2007 – 2013). High funding is leading to extensive stem cell research, resulting in increased use of cell culture protein surface coating products.

Moreover, diverse applications of stem cells such as development of bone grafts and artificial tissue would fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings during the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays would boost the demand for protein surface coating products. Currently, 2D cell culture is the most preferred technique by researchers worldwide due to lack of compelling data to switch to 3D cell culture.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2993

Based on the types of coating, the self-coating segment held the majority share of the total market in 2013 in comparison to pre-coating segment. The pre-coating segment is sub-segmented on the basis of different labware such as slides, micro-well/multi-well plates, flasks, petri dishes and cover slips. In terms of revenue, the micro-well/multi-well plates segment held the largest share of the total pre-coating market in 2013. The cell culture protein surface coatings market is also differentiated on the basis of protein sources, which include plant, animal, human and synthetic. The synthetic protein source segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market during the forecast period. Growth of the synthetic protein source segment is attributed to the rising demand for animal-free coating surfaces in North America and Europe and better attachment profile of poly-L-lysine and poly-L-ornithine.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominated the cell culture protein surface coatings market in 2013 due to large-scale stem cell research activities and rapid adoption of advanced tools for cell culture. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the presence of untapped opportunities, increasing drug discovery activities, impressive development of healthcare and biotechnology infrastructure and growing trend among the market players to expand business in the region.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2993

The global cell culture protein surface coatings market is characterized by the presence of few big key players such as Corning Incorporated, Greiner Bio-One International AG, Merck Millipore, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Corning’s acquisition of Becton Dickinson & Company has helped it to gain a dominant share in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market. Competition among these market players is high, which induces them to develop new and better protein surface coatings for cell culture and associated applications.