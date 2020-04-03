Cell Culture Media Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Cell culture media or media sera is one of the products that are used in the cell culture environment. The market of media is had been growing pervasively over the last few years, thanks to the augmenting demand for biotechnological and biopharmaceuticals products from the pharmaceutical labs for the development of new drugs.

Besides, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is prompting the need for effective medicines and treatment methods. Furthermore, the increasing use of cell culture media in stem cell research, genetic engineering, tissue engineering & biochemistry, toxicity testing, and cancer research escalates the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the heightened accruals, the market garnering steadily, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report, asserts that the global cell culture media market will generate exponential accruals by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period (2017 -2023).

Discoveries of new medicines and pharmaceutical products demand extensive R&D activities alongside substantial investments and efforts. Hence, private and public entities are making significant investments in research and development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical domain.

These enormous investments, in turn, propel the growth of the market, bringing about innovative medicines and treatments that can respond to chronic diseases and transplants procedures. Undoubtedly, improving economic conditions, worldwide, are playing a vital role in propelling market growth, widening access to the quality, and improved health care.

Besides, the increasing number of research activities taking place in the laboratories or research institutes in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioscience explains the augmented demand for cell culture media that is increasing the size of the market.

On the other hand, prohibitive costs of cell culture media along with the lack of funding programmes are some of the factors that are impeding the growth of the market, especially in the developing regions.

Nevertheless, the extensive support rendered by developed countries in terms of funding and well-established market players is a factor that would support the growth of the market, filling up the demand and supply gap.

Global Cell Culture Media Market- Segmentations

For ease of understanding, the market has been segmented into four key dynamics:

By Type: Chemically Defined Media, Serum-Free Media, Protein-Free Media, Classical Media, Custom Media, and Lysogeny Broth among others.

By Application: Stem Cell Research, Genetic Engineering, Tissue Engineering & Biochemistry, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, and Drug Discovery & Drug Development among others.

By End-user: Research Laboratories, Pathology Labs, Academic Institutes, and Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries among others.

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Cell Culture Media Market- Regional Analysis

The North American region, heading with the substantial investments transpired into R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, dominates the global cell culture media. The well-developed economy of this region accounts for a key driving force behind the growth of the market that is allowing adequate funding required for R&D. Besides, the presence of many prominent players is positively impacting the increase in the regional market.

The cell culture media market in the European region accounts for another lucrative market, globally. The increasing emphasis on R&D, especially in the biotechnology sector is a driving factor. Certainly, the resurging economy in Europe is playing a dominant role in driving the pharma sector and substantiating the growth of the market. Also, increasing funding in the rising numbers of specialty services offered by various health care providers pushes up the growth in the regional market.

The Asia Pacific cell culture media market has emerged as a profitable market, globally. The increasing number of research labs is key factor defining the market landscape in the region. Moreover, rapidly improving economic conditions along with the proliferating pharmaceutical industries and the rapidly developing healthcare technologies in the region provide impetus to the market growth.

Global Cell Culture Media Market- Competitive Analysis

The competitive market of global Cell Culture Media appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of several large and small players. Leverage to the high growth potential and demand in the market; these players plan to increase their production media used in the cell culture environment.

These key players also emphasis on providing the flexible packaging systems offered in multiple formats, including custom configurations to meet customized requirements. For instance, single-use bags, designed to be practical and cost-effective alternatives to rigid-walled containers, to match the specific application. They strive to offer such containment and delivery systems that can preserve the physical, chemical, and functional characteristics of sterile fluids.

They also strive to provide a range of media, sera, and reagents, combined with disposable vessels, liquid-handling products, and advanced surfaces, that provide life science researchers with a comprehensive portfolio of products.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global cell culture media market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories (India), BD Biosciences (U.S.), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

March 13, 2019 –– FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (the US), a leading global player in the optimization and manufacture of cell culture media, introduced its new product – IS Sf Insect medium. The newly developed product is a serum-free and animal component-free low hydrolysate medium which is designed meet the scalability required for the consistent growth and yields of proteins, viral vectors and viral-like particles using baculovirus expression systems (BEVS), in Sf9 and Sf21 cells.

March 7, 2019 –– The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA), the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS), Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), jointly announced a formal agreement to oversee the production of human food products derived from the cells of livestock and poultry.

The formal agreement issued by the FSIS and FDA addresses the regulatory oversight of human food produced using this new technology, describing the oversight roles and responsibilities for both agencies and how the agencies will collaborate to regulate the development and entry of these products into commerce. This shared regulatory approach will ensure that cell-cultured products derived from the cell lines of livestock and poultry are produced safely and are accurately labeled.

