Cell Culture Media Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Cell Culture Media Market; by Reagent Type (Albumin, Hormones, Attachment Factors, Amino acid, and Growth factors and Cytokines); by Type (Chemically-defined media, Classical media, Lysogeny broth, Protein-free media, Serum-free media, and Specialty media); for Applications (Biopharmaceuticals and Therapeutics, Biotech Research, Cancer, Drug Screening and Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering, and Stem Cell Technologies); and by End-users (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, and Pathology Labs): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Report Brief

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cell culture media market on a global, regional, and country level.

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

Future market opportunities and detailed information about the market are discussed.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches.

The cell culture media market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of reagent type, media type, applications, and end-user which in turn are bifurcated on a regional level as well.

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends.

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the cell culture media market.

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players.

Market Summary

The global cell culture media market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Cell culture media are used for in vitro cultivation of cells. Culture media supports the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria or fungi which are further used for research and clinical studies for several applications. Increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, high return on investments, and advanced applications of in vitro cell culture are significantly propelling the growth of the cell culture media market.

Value

The global cell culture media was valued at around USD 676 million in the year 2017 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 1,394 million by 2026. The global cell culture media market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 8.2% between 2018 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of cell culture media is the rising demand for treating chronic diseases in a customized way, which has increased the spending for cell culture development and is anticipated to drive the cell culture media market during the forecast period. Moreover, raising awareness about stem cell culture and its advanced applications in large-scale life science industries will also fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the vast growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industrial activities worldwide and increasing spending in clinical research in developed as well as in developing economies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, to handle the cell culture process skilled personnel are required. Lack of skilled lab technicians and pharmacists in developing economies may limit the growth of the market. Unskilled lab technicians and pharmacists are unable to understand the proper protocol and system for in vitro cultivation which can affect the cell culture and its growth, resulting in the contamination of cell culture media, issues of reproducibility, the occurrence of heavy trace elements, and others thus posing as a challenge for the market.

Segmentation

Attachment factors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the reagent segment during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the significant growth of attachment factors segment is the increasing demand for in vitro cell cultivations. In albumin segment, the recombinant human serum albumin sub-segment anticipates accounting for 36.3% market share by 2026. Among the growth factor segment, the tumor necrosis factors sub-segment is expected to grow at the significant CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Classical media segment by media type accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Classical media are the most widely used and affordable media type which are used to grow several microorganisms, thus expected to hold a prominent market share throughout the forecast period. Lysogeny broth segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its high adoption rate globally.

By applications, biopharmaceuticals and therapeutics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market by the end of forecast period. Increasing RD activities and the introduction of new protocols and technologies for cell culture process will significantly propel the growth of the market. However, the biotech research application segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing biotechnology companies in developing countries.

Based on end-users, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies contributed the majority of the market share. The factors such as increasing in vitro clinical research and ongoing technological developments in biotech and pharmaceutical industries such as commercialization of stem cells will boost the segment during the forecast period.

North America contributes the largest share in the global cell culture media market. Increased government initiatives for research and clinical studies regarding chronic diseases such as cancer coupled with the presence of the well-developed biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region will propel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. Europe holds the second largest share in global cell culture media market. High investments in research and biotech sectors, as well as the high adoption rate of new technologies, will lift the market in the European region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in the global cell culture media market owing to increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, technological developments in life science research, and rising initiatives for in vitro cultivations. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global cell culture media market. The increasing research base in China and India is expected to boost the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report are Analytical Biological Services Inc., Atlanta Biologicals, Inc., BD Biosciences, Cell Essentials, Inc., ClonTech Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, JR Scientific, Inc., Life Technologies, Lonza Bioscience, Merck Millipore, MP Biomedicals, Novozymes Biopharma US Inc., Quality Biological, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., Siam Bioscience Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Stemcell Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.

The growing strategic collaboration and partnership among the top players in the cell culture media market significantly contribute toward the growth of the market globally. For instance, in April 2017, the BD Biosciences signed a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire C.R. Bard, Inc. to create a highly differentiated medical technology company uniquely positioned to improve both the process of care and the treatment of disease for patients and healthcare providers.

In September 2017, the Bio-Techne Corporation acquired all of the stock of Trevigen Inc. in order to develop products and technologies for cancer research, drug discovery, genetic toxicology, regenerative medicine, and stem cell work.

Moreover, the increasing product launch by the top players of the cell culture media is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2015, Takara Bio launched an innovative iPS cell culture medium for pre-clinical use: Cellartis DEF-CS Xeno-Free Culture Medium.

