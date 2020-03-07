Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects. Cell banks can be used to generate detailed characterizations of cell lines and can also help mitigate cross-contamination of a cell line. Utilizing cell banks also reduces the cost of cell culture processes, providing a cost-efficient alternative to keeping cells in culture constantly. Cell banks are commonly used within fields including stem cell research and pharmaceuticals, with cryopreservation being the traditional method of keeping cellular material intact. Cell banks also effectively reduce the frequency of a cell sample diversifying from natural cell divisions over time. Cells mainly used in the regenerative medicine production. Increasing demand of stem cell therapies and number of cell banks expected to boost the global market.

Cell banking is a process of replicating and storing cells for the purpose of future use. Storage of these cell samples can be utilized for research purposes and for surgical reconstruction of damaged body structures. Cells are frozen in cryovials at -196 degrees Celsius along with cryoprotection agents such as 10% solution of DMSO. Cell banking is most commonly used in stem cell research and therapy.

In 2018, the global Cell Banking Outsourcing market size was 4210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cell Banking Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Banking Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SGS Life Sciences

Lonza

CCBC

Vcanbio

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

ViaCord

Thermo Fisher

Wuxi Apptec

CordLife

Esperite

Reliance Life Sciences

Lifecell

Cryo-Cell

Toxikon

Goodwin Biotechnology

Texcell

Cryo Stemcell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stem Cell Banking

Non-stem Cell Banking

Market segment by Application, split into

Cell Bank Storage

Bank Characterization and Testing

Cell Bank Preparation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cell Banking Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cell Banking Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stem Cell Banking

1.4.3 Non-stem Cell Banking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cell Bank Storage

1.5.3 Bank Characterization and Testing

1.5.4 Cell Bank Preparation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size

2.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cell Banking Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cell Banking Outsourcing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

b7.1 China Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in China

7.3 China Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in India

10.3 India Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Cell Banking Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SGS Life Sciences

12.1.1 SGS Life Sciences Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.1.4 SGS Life Sciences Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SGS Life Sciences Recent Development

12.2 Lonza

12.2.1 Lonza Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.2.4 Lonza Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Lonza Recent Development

12.3 CCBC

12.3.1 CCBC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.3.4 CCBC Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CCBC Recent Development

12.4 Vcanbio

12.4.1 Vcanbio Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.4.4 Vcanbio Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Vcanbio Recent Development

12.5 AMAG Pharmaceuticals

12.5.1 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.5.4 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.6 ViaCord

12.6.1 ViaCord Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.6.4 ViaCord Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ViaCord Recent Development

12.7 Thermo Fisher

12.7.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.7.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

12.8 Wuxi Apptec

12.8.1 Wuxi Apptec Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.8.4 Wuxi Apptec Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Wuxi Apptec Recent Development

12.9 CordLife

12.9.1 CordLife Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.9.4 CordLife Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CordLife Recent Development

12.10 Esperite

12.10.1 Esperite Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cell Banking Outsourcing Introduction

12.10.4 Esperite Revenue in Cell Banking Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Esperite Recent Development

12.11 Reliance Life Sciences

12.12 Lifecell

12.13 Cryo-Cell

12.14 Toxikon

12.15 Goodwin Biotechnology

12.16 Texcell

12.17 Cryo Stemcell

Continued….

