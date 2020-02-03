Cell Banking Outsourcing Market | Growth | Trends | Outlook (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects. Cell banks can be used to generate detailed characterizations of cell lines and can also help mitigate cross-contamination of a cell line. Utilizing cell banks also reduces the cost of cell culture processes, providing a cost-efficient alternative to keeping cells in culture constantly. Cell banks are commonly used within fields including stem cell research and pharmaceuticals, with cryopreservation being the traditional method of keeping cellular material intact. Cell banks also effectively reduce the frequency of a cell sample diversifying from natural cell divisions over time. Cells mainly used in the regenerative medicine production. Increasing demand of stem cell therapies and number of cell banks expected to boost the global market.

Scope of the Report:

Cell banking is a process of replicating and storing cells for the purpose of future use. Storage of these cell samples can be utilized for research purposes and for surgical reconstruction of damaged body structures. Cells are frozen in cryovials at -196 degrees Celsius along with cryoprotection agents such as 10% solution of DMSO. Cell banking is most commonly used in stem cell research and therapy.

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing market is valued at 4210 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9440 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cell Banking Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cell Banking Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cell Banking Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SGS Life Sciences

Lonza

CCBC

Vcanbio

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

ViaCord

Thermo Fisher

Wuxi Apptec

CordLife

Esperite

Reliance Life Sciences

Lifecell

Cryo-Cell

Toxikon

Goodwin Biotechnology

Texcell

Cryo Stemcell

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stem Cell Banking

Non-stem Cell Banking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cell Bank Storage

Bank Characterization and Testing

Cell Bank Preparation

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

