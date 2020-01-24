Cell Banking and Storage Market Analysis and Forecast from 2019 to 2025 in Terms of Value and Volume

A cell bank is a facility that stores cells of specific genome for the purpose of future use in a product or medicinal needs. They often contain expansive amounts of base cell material that can be utilized for various projects.

In 2018, the global Cell Banking and Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cell Banking and Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Banking and Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Charles River

Sigma-Aldrich

WuXi AppTec

Ingestem

SGS Life Sciences

Reliance Life Sciences

Px’Therapeutics

Lonza

Lifecell

Goodwin Biotechnology

Globalstem

Cryo-Cell

Tran-Scell Biologics

Toxikon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bank Characterization and Testing

Cell Bank Storage

Cell Bank Preparation

Market segment by Application, split into

Viral Cell Bank

Master Cell Bank

Working Cell Bank

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

