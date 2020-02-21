CCTV Camera Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Global CCTV Camera Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The CCTV Camera Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global CCTV Camera market are surging adoption to avoid international & domestic security threats and rising awareness among the people considering the benefit of installing CCTV cameras. The major restraining factors of global CCTV camera market are high cost associated with cameras and high investments for research and development activities which causing barrier over the coming years. Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera is an electronic device which use of video camera to transmit a signal to a specific place n a limited set of monitors. The primary advantage of CCTV is act as a crime deterrent. Moreover, it also offers various advantages such as monitor scenario and activities, gather or collect evidences, helps in to arrive at right decision, maintain records, provides enhanced security with utmost clarity, ease of operation & control and it also connect with mobile phones to access the live streaming of the recordings.

The regional analysis of Global CCTV Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of security threats. Europe is also projected to estimate higher growth rate in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of terrorist attacks which boosting the growth of market.

The major market player included in this report are:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems

CP PLUS International

Sony Corporation

Digital Watchdog

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Model Type:

PTZ Camera

Box Camera

Dome Camera

Bullet Camera

Others

By Technology:

Analog CCTV Systems

Wireless CCTV Systems

IP-based CCTV Systems

Hybrid CCTV Systems

By Application:

Retail

Hospitality

BFSI

Commercial

Residential

Government

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global CCTV Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

