FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “CCD Wheel Aligners Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2017 to 2026 | Key Players are Milwaukee Hand Trucks, Dewalt, Apex Tool Group, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the CCD wheel aligners market during the period from 2017-2026. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global CCD wheel aligners market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4.7% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Poor road conditions often have an adverse effect on the alignment of wheels in cars and other heavy vehicles. It becomes imperative for the user of the vehicle to carry out proper analysis of wheel alignment in order to gain efficient control on vehicle steering thus preventing road accidents. The use of wheel aligners has become vital owing to increasing cases of road accidents owing to misalignment of the wheel.

There have been various advances in wheel aligners with introduction of new technologies with respect to gauging the alignment angle of the wheel, the deviation and the correction needed to reduce the deviation. Moreover, improper wheel alignment also has an adverse effect on vehicle tires that consequently cause under arms of the vehicle to carry high loads resulting in damage. Negative effects of wheel alignment has called for efficient wheel monitoring and balancing. Considering various wheel alignment technologies, CCD wheel aligners are widely used alignment machines as they offer higher accuracy and faster alignment process. Moreover, they can be used to align wheels of larger vehicles.

FactMR’s research report on global CCD wheel aligners states that the global market is projected to expand at a moderate rate to register a value CAGR of 4.7% throughout the period of assessment, 2017-2026. Additionally, according to this research report, the sale of CCD wheel aligners is estimated to exceed US$ 4 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026). Increasing importance of accurate wheel alignment coupled with use of 6 camera CCD wheel aligners is expected to push the sales of the product in the years to follow.

With a view to enhance vehicle output, technological advancements in the field of automotive machinery have been taking place since past several years. Manufacturers are highly focused on introducing advanced wheel aligners that play a major role in maintaining overall vehicle health, consequently reducing vehicle breakdowns. Initially, manual or conventional wheel alignment was adopted, which posed several problems, for instance, low accuracy, inefficiency, lack of labor and highly time consuming procedure.

However, with introduction of modern CCD wheel aligners, manufacturers have overcome all the limitations of traditional wheel aligners by using technologies such as charge-coupled devices (CCD) in wheel alignment machines. In terms of accuracy and flexibility, CCD wheel aligners are a more reliable solution to fixing alignment problems. Since past ears, wide range of CCD wheel aligners have been developed, for example, 6 camera and 8 camera CCD wheel aligners that are largely used by auto manufacturers and garages. This is expected to fuel the adoption of CCD wheel aligners in the coming years.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region being one of the largest manufacturing hubs, is expected to reflect significant market potential for CCD wheel aligners. Automakers across the globe are concentrating on expanding their base in APEJ region owing to the immense potential that the region portrays. As per research, the use of CCD wheel aligners in APEJ is expected to grow at 5.6% with respect to value. The revenue generated by sales of CCD wheel aligners in this region is expected to reach a significant value over the assessment period.

Competition Tracking

Players involved in development of advanced wheel alignment machines are focusing on targeting APEJ region and few other European countries to expand their global footprint. Additionally, with introduction of new technologies in this field, key players are partnering with local players to promote the use of their developments in the respective regional market. Key players involved in CCD wheel aligners market include Stanley, Milwaukee Hand Trucks, Dewalt, Apex Tool Group, Blackhawk Industries and CooperTools, to name a few.

