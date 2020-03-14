Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the CBD Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC.Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC. The worldwide market for CBD Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers ENDOCAIsodiolMedical MarijuanaAurora CannabisCBD American ShamanElixinolFolium BiosciencesIRIE CBDNuLeaf NaturalsRequest For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3462280-global-cbd-oil-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regionsMarket Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)Market Segment by Type, covers Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Productshttps://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cbd-oil-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2023-2018-10-16Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Anxiety Fibromyalgia (FM) DiabetesComplete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3462280-global-cbd-oil-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regionsTable Of Contents:1 Market Overview1.1 CBD Oil Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil Products 1.2.2 Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Products 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Anxiety 1.3.2 Fibromyalgia (FM) 1.3.3 Diabetes 1.3.4 Others 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 ENDOCA2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 ENDOCA CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 2.2 Isodiol2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Isodiol CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 2.3 Medical Marijuana2.3.1 Business Overview 2.3.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications 2.3.2.1 Product A 2.3.2.2 Product B 2.3.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 2.4 Aurora Cannabis2.4.1 Business Overview 2.4.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications 2.4.2.1 Product A 2.4.2.2 Product B 2.4.3 Aurora Cannabis CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 2.5 CBD American Shaman2.5.1 Business Overview 2.5.2 CBD Oil Type and Applications 2.5.2.1 Product A 2.5.2.2 Product B 2.5.3 CBD American Shaman CBD Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)Continued…….CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)