CBD Market Trends, Applications and Types, Forecast To 2026

The Global CBD Market is estimated to be valued at USD 22,07,162.54 Million by 2026 and is expected to register a CAGR of 125.58% during the forecast period.

The global CBD market was valued at USD 3,088.51 million in 2018, and the market is estimated to grow at USD 2,207,162.54 Million by 2026 and is expected to register a CAGR of 125.58% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of 78.14% with a market value of USD 2,413.34 million, followed by Europe with a market value of USD 358.19 million in 2018.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest market share of 51.86% in 2018, with a market value of USD 1,601.62 million and is projected to register a CAGR of 127.24% during the forecast period. On the basis of routes of administration, the tincture segment accounted for the largest market share of 36.65% in 2018, with a market value of USD 1,132.07 million, and is projected to register a CAGR of 126.54% during the forecast period.

The global CBD market has been segmented on the basis of form, routes of administration, by product, application, end user, source, and by region.

On the basis of form, the global cannabidiol market is segmented into solid and liquid. The solid form of CBD is segmented into CBD crystals, CBD wax, capsule/softgel, hash, and others. The liquid form of CBD includes CBD oil, tincture, cream, e-liquid, and others. On the basis of product, the global cannabidiol market is segmented into food grade, therapeutic grade, and others. On the basis of application, the global cannabidiol market is segmented into neurogenerative disorder, fibromyalgia, diabetes, energy drinks, protein bars, and others. On the basis of end user, the global cannabidiol market is segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, and others. On the basis of source, the global cannabidiol market is segmented into inorganic and organic.

