CBD Hemp Oil Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global CBD Hemp Oil market for 2018-2023.

Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

Presently, the production of CBD hemp oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that CBD Hemp Oil will register a 30.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 760 million by 2023, from US$ 150 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CBD Hemp Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of CBD Hemp Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CBD Hemp Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CBD Hemp Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.