CBD Hemp Oil Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global CBD Hemp Oil market for 2018-2023.
Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).
Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.
Presently, the production of CBD hemp oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that CBD Hemp Oil will register a 30.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 760 million by 2023, from US$ 150 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Inorganic Source
Organic Source
Segmentation by application:
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Roads
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global CBD Hemp Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of CBD Hemp Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global CBD Hemp Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the CBD Hemp Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Segment by Type
2.2.1 Inorganic Source
2.2.2 Organic Source
2.3 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 CBD Hemp Oil Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry
2.4.2 Food Industry
2.4.3 Cosmetics Industry
2.5 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global CBD Hemp Oil by Players
3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global CBD Hemp Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players CBD Hemp Oil Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
12.1 Kazmira
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.1.3 Kazmira CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Kazmira News
12.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals News
12.3 Freedom Leaf
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.3.3 Freedom Leaf CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Freedom Leaf News
12.4 Green Roads
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.4.3 Green Roads CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Green Roads News
12.5 Medical Marijuana
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.5.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Medical Marijuana News
12.6 Folium Biosciences
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.6.3 Folium Biosciences CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Folium Biosciences News
12.7 HempLife Today
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.7.3 HempLife Today CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 HempLife Today News
12.8 Cannavest
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.8.3 Cannavest CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Cannavest News
12.9 Pharmahemp
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.9.3 Pharmahemp CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Pharmahemp News
12.10 ENDOCA
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered
12.10.3 ENDOCA CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 ENDOCA News
12.11 CBD American Shaman
12.12 NuLeaf Naturals
……Continued
