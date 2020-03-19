CBD Hemp Oil Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Market – 2019

Report Description :

Pure CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

Presently, the production of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil to customers directly.

Global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size will increase to 1110 Million US$ by 2023, from 150 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2023 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil.

This report researches the worldwide CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesn’t cause a euphoric high

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CBD Hemp Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inorganic Source

1.2.2 Organic Source

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetics Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kazmira

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kazmira CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Freedom Leaf

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Freedom Leaf CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Green Roads

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Green Roads CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Medical Marijuana

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Folium Biosciences

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Folium Biosciences CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 HempLife Today

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HempLife Today CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Cannavest

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Cannavest CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Pharmahemp

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Pharmahemp CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 ENDOCA

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 ENDOCA CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 CBD American Shaman

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 CBD American Shaman CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 NuLeaf Naturals

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 NuLeaf Naturals CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 CBD Hemp Oil Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 CBD Hemp Oil Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2019)

4.1.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2019)

4.2 North America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.3 Europe CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.5 South America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

5 North America CBD Hemp Oil by Countries

5.1 North America CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2019)

5.1.2 North America CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2019)

5.2 United States CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

5.3 Canada CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

5.4 Mexico CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

6 Europe CBD Hemp Oil by Countries

6.1 Europe CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2019)

6.1.2 Europe CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2019)

6.2 Germany CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

6.3 UK CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

6.4 France CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

6.5 Russia CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

6.6 Italy CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2019)

7.2 China CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

7.3 Japan CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

7.4 Korea CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

7.5 India CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)



…



Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of CBD Hemp Oil

Table Product Specifications of CBD Hemp Oil

Figure CBD Hemp Oil Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (Kg)

Figure Global CBD Hemp Oil Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table CBD Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Continued …

