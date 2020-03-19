CBD Hemp Oil Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025



CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Market – 2019

Report Description :

Pure CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size will increase to 1110 Million US$ by 2023, from 150 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2023 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil.

This report researches the worldwide CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp

Aurora Cannabis

Cura Cannabis

CV Sciences

PharmaHemp

Tilray

Cwhemp

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2019)

4.1.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2019)

4.2 North America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.3 Europe CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.5 South America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)

5 North America CBD Hemp Oil by Countries

6 Europe CBD Hemp Oil by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil by Countries

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kazmira

8.1.1 Kazmira Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.1.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

8.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.2.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Freedom Leaf

8.3.1 Freedom Leaf Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.3.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Green Roads

8.4.1 Green Roads Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.4.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Medical Marijuana

8.5.1 Medical Marijuana Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.5.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Folium Biosciences

8.6.1 Folium Biosciences Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.6.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 HempLife Today

8.7.1 HempLife Today Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.7.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Cannavest

8.8.1 Cannavest Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.8.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Pharmahemp

8.9.1 Pharmahemp Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.9.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 ENDOCA

8.10.1 ENDOCA Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil

8.10.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 CBD American Shaman

8.12 NuLeaf Naturals

….

Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of CBD Hemp Oil

Table Product Specifications of CBD Hemp Oil

Figure CBD Hemp Oil Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (Kg)

Figure Global CBD Hemp Oil Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table CBD Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Continued …

