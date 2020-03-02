CBCT Dental Imaging Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Influence Factors Shared in a Latest Report

CBCT Dental Imaging Market – Overview

CBCT Dental Imaging Market has developed considerably over time with breakthroughs in technology. Market focused reports related to the healthcare domain among others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes reports on this market. The market is estimated to earn USD 565.3 million in revenues by the end of the forecast period and is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 9.8 percent through the forecast period.

Advancements in the technological aspects of CBCT dental imaging, the market has developed at an accelerated pace in the past. Dental practitioners have effectively migrated from 2D scanning and imaging systems to CBCT dental imaging due to the benefits that can be gained from its use. The practitioners by the use of CBCT imaging derive better and higher quality of data to treat dental ailments better. Rise in the level of elderly population is an important factor contributing towards the development of the market.

The segmentation of the CBCT dental imaging market in India, U.S., & Europe has been segmented into type of detector, application, end users and region. The segmentation on the basis of type of detector comprises of flat panel detector and image intensifier. The application basis of the market comprises of segments such as endodontics, dental implants, orthodontics among others. On the basis of end users segments of the market comprise of academic & research institutes, hospitals & dental clinics and others. Lastly, the regional segments of the market comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are the regions that are being studied for the CBCT dental imaging market globally. The U.S. in the North American region is the major market for CBCT Dental Imaging. A CAGR of 9.5 percent is forecasted for the U.S. market for CBCT dental imaging and is estimated to touch USD 280.9 Million in revenues by the end of the forecast period. The European region is the second largest in the market which is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 10.0 percent. India in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be a rapidly growing region in CBCT dental imaging market.

The escalating levels of diversification in the industry, have allowed the companies to utilize many opportunities available in the industry. The market contenders are devising their blueprints for corporate strategy in a way can bring about the top outcomes for development in the current scenario, while also concurrently enhancing their product’s value. The continual delivery of customer value has improved the market value of the industry. The opportunity for development in the market appears to be promising through the forecast period. The capability to fuel competitive capabilities is one of the chief causes powering their efforts in this period. Moreover, the contenders are handling the competitive environment by driving the market growth factors to their advantage.The firms in this market are adapting to the state of events by implementing portfolio upgrades and maintaining financial liquidity.

The foremost competitors in the CBCT dental imaging market are FONA Dental, S.R.O., Sinclair Dental/Dentaire (Canada), SOREDEX (Finland), Vatech Networks (Republic of Korea) Gendex, Imaging Sciences International, LLC (US), JKaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Carestream Health (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), NewTom, Planmeca OY, Prexion (US), .MORITA MFG.CORP. (Japan), and others.

43 new patents have been awarded to Carestream Health has been awarded from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year for innovation in cone beam CT imaging and dental imaging being some of the key focus areas. The business also received 52 additional patents in Asian and European countries last year. Among others, the key patents included new medical image capture technologies connected to the growth of cone beam computed tomography (CT) systems designed for orthopaedic extremity imaging.

