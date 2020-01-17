Caustic Soda -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description:-

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Caustic Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

The worldwide market for Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million US$ in 2023, from 23000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Inovyn

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Joint Stock Company Kaustik

Sanmar Group

Unipar Carbocloro

Braskem

Kem One

Vinnolit

Evonik

VESTOLIT

Tessenderlo Group

Ercros

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3674645-global-caustic-soda-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Caustic Soda Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda

1.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda

1.2.3 Caustic Soda Flake

1.2.4 Caustic Soda Particle

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pulp and Paper

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Soap and Detergents

1.3.4 Bleach Manufacturing

1.3.5 Petroleum Products

1.3.6 Aluminum Production

1.3.7 Chemical Processing

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dow Chemical

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Dow Chemical Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 OxyChem

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 OxyChem Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Axiall

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Axiall Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Olin Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Olin Corporation Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Tosoh

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Tosoh Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Inovyn

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Inovyn Caustic Soda Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

