CAUSTIC SODA MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Caustic Soda will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 24100 million by 2023, from US$ 23000 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Caustic Soda market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Segmentation by application:

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Inovyn

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Joint Stock Company Kaustik

Sanmar Group

Unipar Carbocloro

Braskem

Kem One

Vinnolit

Evonik

VESTOLIT

Tessenderlo Group

Ercros

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Caustic Soda consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Caustic Soda market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Caustic Soda manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Caustic Soda with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Caustic Soda submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Caustic Soda Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Caustic Soda Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Caustic Soda Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Caustic Soda Segment by Type

2.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda

2.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda

2.2.3 Caustic Soda Flake

2.2.4 Caustic Soda Particle

2.3 Caustic Soda Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Caustic Soda Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Caustic Soda Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Caustic Soda Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Caustic Soda Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pulp and Paper

2.4.2 Textiles

2.4.3 Soap and Detergents

2.4.4 Bleach Manufacturing

2.4.5 Petroleum Products

2.4.6 Aluminum Production

2.4.7 Chemical Processing

2.5 Caustic Soda Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Caustic Soda Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Caustic Soda Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Caustic Soda Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Caustic Soda by Players

3.1 Global Caustic Soda Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Caustic Soda Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Caustic Soda Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Caustic Soda Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Caustic Soda Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Caustic Soda Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Caustic Soda Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Caustic Soda Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Caustic Soda Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Caustic Soda Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Dow Chemical

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.1.3 Dow Chemical Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Dow Chemical News

12.2 OxyChem

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.2.3 OxyChem Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 OxyChem News

12.3 Axiall

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.3.3 Axiall Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Axiall News

12.4 Olin Corporation

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.4.3 Olin Corporation Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Olin Corporation News

12.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation News

12.6 Tosoh

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.6.3 Tosoh Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Tosoh News

12.7 Inovyn

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.7.3 Inovyn Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Inovyn News

12.8 Asahi Glass

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.8.3 Asahi Glass Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Asahi Glass News

12.9 Covestro

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.9.3 Covestro Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Covestro News

12.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Caustic Soda Product Offered

12.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Caustic Soda Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical News

12.11 AkzoNobel

12.12 Hanwha Chemical

12.13 Solvay

12.14 LG Chemical

12.15 Tokuyama Corp

12.16 SABIC

12.17 Kemira

12.18 Basf

12.19 Aditya Birla Chemicals

……Continued

