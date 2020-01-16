Caustic Soda Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

odium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00

This report provides in depth study of “Caustic Soda market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Caustic Soda Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Inovyn

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Joint Stock Company Kaustik

Sanmar Group

Unipar Carbocloro

Braskem

Kem One

Vinnolit

Evonik

VESTOLIT

Tessenderlo Group

Ercros

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

By Application

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

