Caustic Soda Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

odium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00
Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Dow Chemical
OxyChem
Axiall
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Inovyn
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
Joint Stock Company Kaustik
Sanmar Group
Unipar Carbocloro
Braskem
Kem One
Vinnolit
Evonik
VESTOLIT
Tessenderlo Group
Ercros
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Shanghai Chlor-alkali
Shandong Haili Chemical
Shandong Huatai Group
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
By Application
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Processing
