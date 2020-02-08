Catheter Stabilization Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2026

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market – Snapshot

A catheter stabilization device is a single-use device to secure catheter in position on the skin. It can be used in children and adults who need catheterization. A catheter is a long, flexible tube that is inserted in a vein or an artery through the skin. Catheter stabilization devices have gained popularity, as they offer stable securement for a catheter, unlike normal tapping or dressing. Rise in the incidence of urinary disorders among geriatric population is likely to drive the global catheter stabilization devices market in the near future.

The global catheter stabilization devices market is characterized by increase in the incidence of chronic diseases across the world. The market is expanding at a rapid pace, due to implementation of government guidelines about catheter securement. The global catheter stabilization devices market is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in the geriatric population, which is prone to chronic diseases, large patient pool in developing countries requiring better health care facilities, and investments by public and private players in R&D on catheter stabilization devices to ensure elimination of catheter-associated infections and reduce the risk of catheter-related complications are key factors that are likely to drive the global catheter stabilization devices market during the forecast period.

However, lengthy procedure of obtaining regulatory approval, significant investments required in the innovation of catheter stabilization devices, and lack of awareness about advantages of catheter securement during the catheterization procedure are likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Catheter stabilization devices are gaining popularity among health care professionals, as these have proved to be effective in reducing needlestick injuries and catheter-associated infections. Rising investments in the innovation in catheter stabilization devices and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of these devices are expected to fuel the global catheter stabilization devices market in the near future.

In terms of product, the global catheter stabilization devices market has been classified into CVC stabilization devices, PICC stabilization devices, abdominal stabilization devices, chest drainage tube stabilization devices, and others. The CVC stabilization devices segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the increase in adoption of CVC stabilization devices for central venous catheter (CVC) securement, as it is an inexpensive option as compared to other types of catheter stabilization devices. CVC stabilization devices are highly preferred in academic institutes for practical teaching about securement of central venous catheters. Moreover, presence of key companies, such as Interrad Medical, Inc., engaged in R&D and manufacture of innovative catheter stabilization devices boosts the global market. Furthermore, initiatives by public and private organizations are aimed at spreading awareness about health-care associated infections among people.