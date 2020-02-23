Catheter Stabilization Device Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% By 2023

Market Highlights:

The Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.1% during forecast period, 2018–2023. Factors such as growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries; increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers; renal failure increase in number of surgeries which may require these devices for postoperative care; and increase in demand to reduce catheter associated complications & infections are expected to drive the market. Growing aging population contributes to increased need of catheter stabilization devices.

Segmentation:

The Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and region.On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices (further sub segmented into PICC Securement Devices, Subclavian Securement Devices, Midlines Securement Devices, Femoral Securement Devices, Portal Securement Devices, Jugular Securement Devices) Peripheral Securement Devices (further sub segmented into Foley Catheter Securement Devices, Nasogastric Tubes Securement Devices, Endotracheal Tube Securement Devices, Ventriculoperitoneal Securement Devices, Continuous Nerve Block Catheter Securement Devices) Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices, Abdominal Drainage Tubes Securement Devices (further sub segmented into Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Securement Devices, Jejunal Catheter Securement Devices, Umbilical Catheter Securement Devices)Epidural Securement Devices. Further, on the basis of application the market is segmented into Cardiovascular Procedures, Respiratory Procedures, Gastric and Oropharyngeal Procedures, General Surgery, Urological Procedures, Radiology and Others. End users is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare Providers and Diagnostic Centers.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6944

Regional Analysis:

The Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market is segmented on the basis of regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounted for the major share of the market owing to the huge patient population, well-developed technology, and high healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific accounted for the second largest market, which is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing catheter stabilization devices market owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector, huge patient pool in this region, and the presence of vast opportunities for the development of this market. Increasing government support for research & development, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and presence of geriatric population have driven the European catheter stabilization devices market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East held the major share of the regional market due to well-developed infrastructure and high spending.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global catheter stabilization market are 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Centurion Medical Products, Convatec, Inc M.C. Johnson Company, Inc, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc, Smiths Group PLC, TIDI Products, LLC and others.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…..Continued

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/catheter-stabilization-market-6944