CATALOG MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2021

Catalog management is the strategic process of managing product catalog to ensure the quality of product data across all the sales channels. Catalog management consists of organizing, standardizing, and publishing product data to each sales channel. It is a dynamic process that enables suppliers to quickly broadcast product and price changes, and introduce latest items.

The analysts forecast the global catalog management software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global catalog management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of catalog management software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Catalog Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Coupa Software

• Hubwoo

• Oracle

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Actinic Software

• Contalog

• DCatalog

• Computer Pundits

• eJeeva.com

• En Interactive Technologies

• Mobius Knowledge Services

• PLM Group

• Salsify

• Sigmento

• VINIEO

• Vroozi

• Würth Industrie Service

• Zycus

Market driver

• Increasing demand for improved catalog management

Market driver

Market challenge

• Increasing threat from open-source software

Market challenge

Market trend

• Rising demand for service catalogs

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Market landscape

• Introduction

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segmentation by deployment model

• Global catalog management software market by deployment model

• Global cloud-based catalog management software market

• Global on-premises catalog management software market

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global catalog management software market by end-user

• Global catalog management software market by retail

• Global catalog management software market by e-commerce

• Global catalog management software market by marketing and media

• Global catalog management software market by manufacturing

• Global catalog management software market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global catalog management software market by geography

• Catalog management software market in Americas

• Catalog management software market in EMEA

• Catalog management software market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants

• Rising demand for service catalogs

• Increasing emergence of analytics in catalog management software

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor profiles

• Coupa Software

• Hubwoo

• Oracle

• SAP

..…..Continued

