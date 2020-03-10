Catalog Management Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Catalog Management Industry
Catalog management solutions allow businesses to manage their product data in a single system, resulting in large catalogs with optimized layout and design. Catalog management solutions simplify workflow and manage catalog changes regardless of the channel, location, or platform. Catalog management facilitates creation of personalized and seasonal catalogs for different sectors, thereby creating growth opportunities.
The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by increase in the adoption of catalog management solutions by a large number of SMEs in the region. Growth of the e-commerce sector in the region is also estimated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Catalog Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Catalog Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
IBM
Oracle
Fujitsu
CA Technologies
Proactis Holdings
SellerCloud
Comarch
Salsify
Sigma Systems
Coupa Software
SunTec Web Services
GEP
Servicenow
Zycus
Amdocs
Insite Software
Plytix
Vroozi
Mirakl
Vinculum
Claritum
Ejeeva
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Retail and e-Commerce
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Catalog Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Catalog Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
