Casing Centralizer Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2018 – 2026

Casing centralizer is a mechanical device that secures the casing from contacting the wellbore walls. It is placed at the center of the hole which enhances the efficiency of the cementing. The casing centralizer helps in providing continuous annular clearance around the casing and it allows cement to completely seal the casing to the borehole wall. The Casing Centralizer Market is an important element in ensuring the quality of cementing by preventing mud channeling and poor zone isolation.

There are four types of casing centralizer, and bow spring and rigid blade types are deployed in any casing size, grade or thread. This factor has increased the adoption of such casing centralizer in the upstream operations in oil and gas industry. The major advantage of casing centralizer is protection of casing string and reduces drag when running casing.

The use of different type of materials is to ensure the safety and successful cementing operations. The deployment of carbon-fiber ceramic-composite casing centralizer bonded directly to casing with adhesion and the blades are truly integral to the pipe. The advancement in casing centralizer such as isolizer centralizer is used for tight-tolerance applications. It is an alternative solution to conventional centralizer. Such advanced products are getting deployed in challenging wellbore configurations such as deep water, under-reamed holes, and tight tolerance wells. These type of products can be installed on any grade of casing including corrosion resistant alloys, and are deployed in high temperature environment.

Casing Centralizer Market: Market Dynamics

The casing centralizer market is primarily driven by the growing oil and gas operations. Currently, low friction composite centralizers are getting adopted more and it is expected to drive the casing centralizer market during the forecast period. The low crude oil prices had a major impact on the new oil and gas drilling operations but currently there is a continuous rise in crude oil prices which is making the upstream oil and gas process industries to regularly amend the production and operations frequency thereby requiring adequate installation and replacement of casing centralizers.

The brownfield and greenfield projects related to upstream oil and gas operations will have a surge in the next four to five years which is expected to increase the adoption of casing centralizer. The end user, namely the oil and gas operators are drilling deep in the Middle East and American oil and gas reserves which is enhancing the need for robust casing centralizer. The well integrity is a key factor which determines the production and the installing of the suitable casing centralizer delivers the optimized standoff for successful cementing operations.

North America, followed by Asia, is the leading consumer of casing centralizer. Production operations are expected to witness robust growth as crude oil prices are recovering, which in turn is driving investments for new oil and gas drilling operations. It enhances the investments for casing, tubing, and other related oil field equipment. Greenfield and brownfield onshore and offshore operations, which were halted, are expected to gain momentum and thus, drive the adoption rate of casing centralizer.

Shale gas production operations are gaining traction in countries such as China, the US, Argentina, and Canada which in turn is expected to increase market opportunities for the sales of casing centralizer during the forecast period. Manufacturers from the U.S., China, Norway, Canada, and the U.K. are expected to concentrate their market scope towards these countries during the forecast period, which will drive the global casing centralizer market. Developing countries in Asia and Africa are expected to pose a higher growth rate for the global casing centralizer market during the forecast period.

The driving factor for the casing centralizer market depends upon the growing production operations in the economies such as the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Morocco, Norway, and other Middle-East and African countries.

