Cashmere Clothing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Cashmere Clothing Industry

Description

Cashmere clothing is made from cashmere and cashmere yarn, including various sweaters, coats, trousers and other garments.

China is the world’s largest supplier of raw materials, accounting for about 70% of cashmere in the world, while Italy is China’s largest export destination, in April 2017; Italy imported 98 tons of cashmere from China, Account 78% of the month’s exports.

China is also the largest consumption market, due to the rapid growth of the national economy as well as people’s gradual improvement of life quality. Many famous brands have targeted in the region, like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Although China is the largest cashmere garment manufacturer in the world, its own brand market share is very low. Most of them exist as OEM. This has led to the local enterprises in China at the bottom of the interests of the value chain for a long time.

United States also players an important role in the global cashmere clothing industry. In 2016, the country consumed about 3.5 million units, holding more than 19% share globally.

Asia region is the major manufacturing bases due to the low labor cost and material cost. Most famous brands have their plants or cooperative manufacturers in the region. In addition, when considering the whole industry market value, the fashion luxury cashmere clothing market is relatively concentrated, the top 20 manufacturers account for more than 50% share.

The global Cashmere Clothing market is valued at 2580 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cashmere Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cashmere Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cashmere Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cashmere Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cashmere Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Loro Piana

Brunello Cucinelli

Ermenegildo Zegna

Malo

Alyki

Pringle of Scotland

SofiaCashmere

Autumn Cashmere

TSE

Ballantyne

Birdie Cashmere

Maiyet

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Erdos Group

Hengyuanxiang

Kingdeer

Snow Lotus

Zhenbei Cashmere

Market size by Product

Sweater

Coats

Dresses

Market size by End User

Children

Women

Men

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cashmere Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cashmere Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cashmere Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cashmere Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Continued…

