CASH LOGISTICS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET – CHALLENGES, DRIVERS, OUTLOOK, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2022

The global cash logistics market involves physical movement of cash from one location to another. Cash logistics services include ATM services, armored cash transportation and management services, and transportation of valuables. The market has experienced growth due to the rising security concerns prevalent among corporate houses and financial institutions. These companies and institutions require secure services for management and movement of cash.

The analysts forecast the global cash logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cash logistics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from by different vendors by providing various cash logistics services, such as cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM to various customers which include banks, corporate houses, large retailers

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• EMEA

• North America

• South America

The report, Global Cash Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Brink’s

• G4S

• GardaWorld

• Loomis

• Prosegur

Other prominent vendors

• Cash Logistik Security

• CMS Infosystems

• Global Security Logistics

• General Secure Logistics Services (GSLS)

• Lemuir Secure Logistics (LSL)

• Maltacourt Global Logistics

• Paragon Security

• Securitrans India

• Securitas

• Security and Intelligence Services (SIS)

• Toll Group

• Writer Safeguard

Market driver

• Rise in safe and vault demand for cash management from cash logistics firms

Market challenge

• Highly competitive cash logistics market

Market trend

• Growth of organic and inorganic prospects in cash logistics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by service type

• Global cash logistics market by service type

• Global cash logistics market by cash-in-transit

• Global cash logistics market by cash management

• Global cash logistics market by ATM service

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global cash logistics market by geography

• Cash logistics market in EMEA

• Cash logistics market in South America

• Cash logistics market in North America

• Cash logistics market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing demand for ATMs

• Growth of organic and inorganic prospects in cash logistics

• Rise in cash demand from emerging economies

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Brink’s

• G4S

• GardaWorld

• Loomis

• Prosegur

Continued…..



