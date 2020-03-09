Case Packing Machines Market 2019 | I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Krones AG, Brenton, LLC., Massman Automation Designs, LLC. & Others

Machines have been preferred and inducted in the packaging industry over the years, as manufacturers across the world look to optimize their operations and focus on achieving cost efficiency. The manufacturing sector has recorded impressive growth in the last decade, with a major chunk of the revenues generated by the emerging economies. Fast growing demand in the manufacturing industry has compelled manufacturers to enhance their end-of-line production capabilities. Case packing machines are one such type of machines employed by packaging manufacturers to improve production efficiency.

Case packaging machines primarily find applications in the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, industrial goods, and the manufacturing industry. As demand for higher productivity continues to rise, the global case packing machines market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR, during the forecast period. Recent innovation has resulted in an increase in the scope of applications for case packing machines, globally. Modifications in design and functionality have led to increase in applications of case packing machines in textiles, apparels, and others. The availability of case packing machines in various configurations enables them to be easily integrated in most production lines, thereby increasing their preference among manufactures across several industries.

Global case packing machines market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades. There has been a dynamic shift in terms of quantity and quality standards of goods, both from supplier and demand sides. Since the rising demand has resulted in a major shift in preference for bulk production, many packaging companies have adopted automation to increase output. One of the major drivers expected to fuel growth of the global case packing machines market is the meteoric growth of the global FMCG industry. In addition, increasing number of manufacturers in the global food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries is expected to positively affect the global case packing machines market, as more manufacturers look to incorporate case packing machines in their end of line packaging operations.

However, with growth in number of small and medium manufacturers in the highly competitive environment, cost is expected to be a major restraining factor for growth of the global case packing machines market. It is anticipated that growth may be slow for the global case packing machines market initially. However, the benefits of increased production output, far outweigh the demerits of high installation cost. Therefore, with increasing demand of consumer goods, as well as growing need for efficient and bulk production, more manufacturers are expected to opt for incorporation of case packing machines, during the forecast period.

Global case packing machines market: Segmentation

The global case packing machines market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of configuration, the global case packing machines market is segmented as –

Horizontal case packing machines

Vertical case packing machines

On the basis of applications, the global case packing machines market is segmented as –

Chemical & Fertilizers

Consumer Packaged goods

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Textile

Paper

Others

On the basis of product type, the global case packing machines market is segmented as –

Drop Packers

Pick and Place Case Packers

Global case packing machines market: Regional Outlook

The global case packing machines market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

The North America region is expected to continue to enjoy the leading position in the global case packing machines market, well until 2020. This is attributed to higher penetration of automated industry in the region. The APeJ region is expected to provide significant opportunities of growth for the case packing machines market, during the forecast period, as economic powerhouses look to essentially double their production output, over the forecast period. Increase in demand for consumer goods, fueled by changing lifestyles of people in the region are expected to be the key contributors to growth of the global case packing machines market.

Global case packing machines market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global case packing machines market are – I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Krones AG, Brenton, LLC., Massman Automation Designs, LLC, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.