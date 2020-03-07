Carthamus Yellow Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Carthamus yellow is a compound that is extracted from the petals of Safflower and then alkalized to obtain a yellow to brown colour pigment when added to products. The carthamus yellow is a clean label pigment that has been tested and proved to not cause any adverse effects when consumed in appropriate levels. The carthamus yellow has a subtle hay flavour to it and is easily soluble in water. The carthamus yellow gives different colours at different pH from greenish yellow to orange-red hue but it is more stable in acidic pH ranges. The carthamus yellow pigment is available in a powder as well as liquid form and the applications differ according to the form.

Organic carthamus yellow is also available in the market which is mainly used in cosmetics. This is high in demand in the MEA region as the use of organic cosmetics is trending in this region. The extraction process of the carthamus yellow extraction differs on the use of solvents and the process is either chemical or natural.

Carthamus Yellow with a Wide Range of High End Applications

The high prices of carthamus yellow have resulted in its use only by high-end users. It is mainly used in the foodservice sector and the pharmaceuticals where the clean-label and health is a major factor. Also, the required colour is obtained at specific pH thus various different hues can be achieved by slightly changing the pH of the product it is used in. It is used as a colouring agent in various products also due to its good resistance to light and high temperature. The dry powder of the carthamus yellow is used in blends such as in bakery products, confectionery, seasonings, and the liquid is used in dairy products, beverages, jams, desserts etc.

Carthamus Yellow Market: Segmentation

The carthamus yellow can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, extraction process and end use.

On the basis of form, the carthamus yellow market can be segmented as: Powder & Liquid.

On the basis of nature, the carthamus yellow market can be segmented as: Organic & Conventional. On the basis of extraction process, the carthamus yellow market can be segmented as: Natural & Chemical. On the basis of end use, the carthamus yellow market can be segmented as: Food Processing, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Industry & Foodservice/ HoReCa

Carthamus Yellow Market: Regional Analysis

The use of the carthamus yellow in the food applications is higher in the European and the North America regions as the requirement for the clean label products is more in these regions. Due to the high price of carthamus yellow, the majority of its use is in the high-end applications. But many manufacturers have started to manufacture carthamus yellow especially in Mediterranean countries, Europe and the U.S. This is because of the high demand of the clean label ingredients in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The high competition amongst the manufacturers might result in the lowering of the price in the upcoming years.

The discontinuation of many dyes in the Asia Pacific region that have a chemical composition and are harmful to the human health can result in the carthamus yellow and many other pigments that are clean label to gain traction in the upcoming years. Also, its use in the food and beverages processing is comparatively less as compared to its use in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. But it is expected to have a very high market share in the upcoming years.

Carthamus Yellow Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market participants in the carthamus yellow market are:

Hansen Holding A/S, Guixi Huakang Natural Pigment Factory, Qingdao Pengyuan Kanghua Natural Source. Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Yunnan Tonghai Yang Natural Products Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Fuheng(FH)Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Avantor Inc. & Kanegrade Ltd.