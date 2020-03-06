Carrageenan Film Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Carrageenan Film Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

Carrageenan is extracted from red seaweed and comes under the family of linear sulfated polysaccharides. It finds applications in the food industry and is widely used for its thickening, stabilizing, and gelling properties. However, in recent years, it is gaining popularity as a food packaging material and as an alternative casing net and collagen film. In the food industry, carrageenan is extensively used as an ingredient in dairy products and meat. Now with its inception as an edible packaging material, packaging manufacturers are offering carrageenan films for the packaging of processed meat and poultry foods. Carrageenan film is available in clear and color format with no artificial coloring on it. These films do not affect the nutritional value of food and keep it safe for a long period of time with no-cross contamination of species.

Carrageenan Film Market: Market Dynamics

Edible packaging products have gained significant momentum in the last few years due to the increasing consumer inclination towards using more eco-friendly products. Plastic packaging is not biodegradable in nature and creates a lot of pollution in the environment which, in turn, will hamper its growth and create future growth prospects for the biodegradable packaging materials such as edible carrageenan films. The carrageenan film market is growing at a significant pace in the developed economies of the North American and European regions. The market is also expected to witness strong growth in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions. Carrageenan films offer exceptional high-barrier properties which could increase the shelf life of meat & poultry and dairy products. This is the major factor driving the growth of the global carrageenan film market. A recent trend noticed in the carrageenan film market is the high spending on research and development activities to discover new end-use applications in the edible packaging market. Biodegradable packaging materials are gaining popularity across the world due to the orientation of brand-owners towards sustainability initiatives and opting out of plastic packaging products. There are significant growth opportunities for the new entrants as well as existing manufacturers in the global carrageenan film market.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8893

Carrageenan Film Market: Segmentation

Carrageenan Film Market Segmentation by Thickness

Up to 50 µm,50-100 µm,100-200 µm,200 µm & above

Carrageenan Film Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

Direct Sales & Indirect Sales

Carrageenan Film Market Segmentation by End Use

Food (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood,Fresh Produce,Food,Fruits,Vegetables,Dairy Products & Others), Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Carrageenan Film Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the carrageenan film market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global carrageenan film market in terms of both, revenue and consumption. The demand for carrageenan films is expected to witness strong growth in the developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, U.K., and France due to the changing consumer preferences towards organic foods and biodegradable packaging products such as carrageenan films. The Japanese carrageenan film market is expected to enter a growth phase and create immense growth opportunities for the packaging manufacturers. Multinational packaging companies are also planning to establish a manufacturing base for carrageenan films to cater to local and global markets. Currently, India and China are witnessing strong growth in the packaging industry and are expected to continue this growth wave during the forecast period. However, it is observed that these countries might witness slow growth for specialty packaging products such as carrageenan films due to the lack of technological and manufacturing capabilities. Similarly, countries in the Latin America carrageenan market are expected to witness average growth during the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico emerged as high growth markets in the Latin America region. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE offer untapped growth opportunities in the carrageenan film market.

Carrageenan Film Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the carrageenan film market are JetNet Corporation, Chris-Kraft Polymer Inc., BioEnvelop Inc., and COGIN among others.