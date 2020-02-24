Carpooling Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

Based on deployment method, carpooling is mainly classified into the following types: online carpooling platforms and App-based carpooling. App-based carpooling is the most widely used type, which takes up about 83.39% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Carpooling is mainly used for business, Individuals, Schools, etc. And for business was the most widely used area which took up about 43.88% of the global total in 2018.

Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride , Carma, Scoop Technologies, Splitting Fares, Wunder Carpool, BlaBlaCar, Karos, Grab, Ryde, Ola , Cabs, SRide, Meru

Carpool are the key suppliers in the global carpooling market. The market concentration rate of carpooling is high. Though there are many Emerging players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 74% of the global market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Carpooling market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8540 million by 2024, from US$ 4250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Carpooling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Carpooling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Carpooling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3912075-global-carpooling-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

SRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

Ryde

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Carpooling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Carpooling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carpooling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carpooling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Carpooling Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Carpooling Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Carpooling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Carpooling Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online Carpooling Platforms

2.2.2 App-based Carpooling

2.3 Carpooling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Carpooling Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Carpooling Segment by Application

2.4.1 For Business

2.4.2 For Individuals

2.4.3 For Schools, etc.

2.5 Carpooling Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Carpooling Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Carpooling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Carpooling by Players

3.1 Global Carpooling Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Carpooling Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Carpooling Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Carpooling Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Uber

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.1.3 Uber Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Uber News

11.2 BlaBlaCar

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.2.3 BlaBlaCar Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 BlaBlaCar News

11.3 Wunder Carpool

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.3.3 Wunder Carpool Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Wunder Carpool News

11.4 Karos

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.4.3 Karos Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Karos News

11.5 Carma

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.5.3 Carma Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Carma News

11.6 SPLT (Splitting Fares)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.6.3 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SPLT (Splitting Fares) News

11.7 Waze Carpool

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.7.3 Waze Carpool Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Waze Carpool News

11.8 Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.8.3 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3912075-global-carpooling-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)